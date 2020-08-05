42m ago

JUST IN | Warrant of arrest issued for AbaThembu Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo for court no-show

Malibongwe Dayimani
Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.
Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.
Lubabalo Ngcukana/City Press
  • Dalindyebo and his lawyer failed to appear at the Mthatha Magistrate's Court and did not provide an explanation, the NPA says.
  • He was due to appear for charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and for pointing of a firearm.
  • The NPA announced that the court postponed the case indefinitely pending Dalindyebo's arrest.


A warrant of arrest has been issued for AbaThembu Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo after he failed to appear in court, the National Prosecuting Authority announced on Wednesday.

Dalindyebo, 27, due to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court, faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm, the NPA said.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: "The Mthatha Magistrate's Court issued and authorised a warrant of arrest against Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo. This is after Mr Dalindyebo and his legal representative failed to appear in court without an explanation."

Tyali said the court postponed the case indefinitely, pending his arrest.

Azenathi made his first appearance at the court on 8 June where he was released on a warning and instructed to return on Wednesday.

He was arrested on 4 June for allegedly attacking his father, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's advisor, Babalo Papu, on 2 June.

Azenathi's uncle and advisor Siganeko Dalindyebo admitted on record that he had defended himself from Papu during the altercation.

