JUST IN | Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announces 3 new portfolios in cabinet reshuffle

Jenni Evans
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
PHOTO: Samantha Lee-Jacobs, People's Post
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced three new portfolios.
  • He has also appointed David Maynier as the new Education MEC.
  • Reagan Allen is MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appointed David Maynier as the new Education MEC and has made changes to his cabinet.

Maynier was the MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities.

This comes after Debbie Schäfer resigned as Education MEC to join her family in the UK and to return to the law profession.

The announcement was made on Friday during a short break in the premier's meeting day with mayors and local government representatives in the province, which was hosted at the Century City Conference Centre.

As part of his cabinet reshuffle, Winde named Mireille Wenger as Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC. Wenger previously served as DA chief whip in the province.

Premier Winde announced a new cabinet on Friday.
Winde also named three new portfolios: Infrastructure, Mobility, and Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Tertuis Simmers was appointed MEC for Infrastructure. Previously, he was the Human Settlements MEC.

Winde appointed DA MP Reagan Allen as MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety. 

Former Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela was jettisoned when it emerged that he did not have the degree he claimed to have. Daylin Mitchell took over his portfolio, and Madikizela resurfaced as an advisor to Winde. 

Mitchell has now been appointed as MEC for Mobility.

Previous Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied. 

Winde thanked Anroux Marais for holding the community safety portfolio together in the aftermath of the Fritz scandal.

Winde said:

It's not easy. These are tough choices to be made.

He added that he had chosen "individuals who held the government's values dear".

"Over the next few days, we will set up those ministries."


