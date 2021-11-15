43m ago

Wife pleads guilty to killing Pofadder hotelier husband

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Suretha Brits has pleaded guilty to murder.

Supplied

  • Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits was killed on 7 October 2020 and his body thrown into a pool.
  • Police arrested his wife, Suretha, five months later for allegedly being the mastermind.
  • She was sentenced on Monday after entering into a plea agreement.

Suretha Brits, who was accused of being the mastermind behind the killing of her hotelier husband, Leon Brits, has pleaded guilty to murder.

She also pleaded guilty to a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, in terms of a section 105A agreement in the Upington Circuit High Court on Monday.

"The accused agreed that she was not forced into making submissions about her role in the planned killing of her husband," said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

Judge Mpho Mamosebo found her guilty on both counts and sentenced her to 25 years in jail for murder and 15 years for the robbery, which would run concurrently.

Leon and Suretha Brits.
(Supplied by NPA)
Amatle Bareki (25) and Enrich Williams (35), accused of killing Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits (Supplied by NPA)

News24 reported that Brits, 41, owned a hotel in Pofadder and was stabbed to death on 7 October 2020.

His body was found floating in a swimming pool. 

Valuables, including firearms, a cellphone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash, were allegedly stolen from the premises. 

Police arrested three men soon after the incident, and one, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court after entering into a plea agreement in March.

He is expected to effectively serve 20 years in jail for murder, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amatle Bareki, 25, and Enrich Williams, 35, were charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Suretha was arrested in March.

According to Rapport, Van Vuuren said in his plea agreement that Suretha had "constantly pestered" him since September last year to do her "dirty work", and was allegedly prepared to pay R400 000 as well as offering a R125 000 diamond ring.

He claimed her explanation was that she had been beaten by Brits, that he had an extra-marital affair, and that she would lose custody of their three children.

Van Vuuren apparently didn't want to execute the murder himself and allegedly asked Williams, who worked with him at a mine, for help.

Williams is alleged to have then recruited Bareki.

After Suretha was sentenced on Monday, State advocate Johannes Cloete requested a separation of the trial for the remaining accused.

Bareki and Williams are expected to go on trial on 22 November 2021.

