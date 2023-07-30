1h ago

Share

Woman killed as strong winds cause havoc in Eastern Cape

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Verster
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rain and strong winds caused havoc in the Eastern Cape (Supplied by Buffalo City Metro)
Rain and strong winds caused havoc in the Eastern Cape (Supplied by Buffalo City Metro)
  • Gale force winds and persistent rain have caused havoc across the Eastern Cape.
  • A woman died when part of her house collapsed while she was sleeping.
  • The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for damaging winds until late into Sunday night.

Gale force winds and persistent rains which started in the early hours of Saturday morning have caused havoc across the Eastern Cape, killing at least one person.

A woman died in Potsdam village after a wall and roof collapsed while she was sleeping, said Buffalo City Metro (BCM) spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.

He said disaster and emergency services teams had been sent to deal with the damage that had affected 26 of the metro's 50 wards.

"The most severe impact is related to houses destroyed or roofs blown away, electricity outages and blocked roads due to fallen trees," he said.

Several suburbs in East London, including most of Mdantsane and various parts of Qonce had lost power supply and were affected by the gale force winds.

The metro said it was working around the clock to restore electricity.

"Communities are warned not to attempt to repair or [touch] fallen wires that are hanging as this is dangerous. Rather, report these."

The provincial transport department reported that mudslides and fallen trees had blocked roads in BCM, Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Humansdorp.

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 5 warning for damaging winds in the Eastern Cape from midnight on Saturday until 23:00 on Sunday.

It said strong gale force winds were expected over most of the coast.

"The damaging winds may result in damage to settlements, properties, and temporal structures; disruption to roads due to flying or falling objects; difficult driving conditions and possible accidents due to cross winds; disruption to power supply and communication; and risk of runaway fires."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10726 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 480 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Platinum
935.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo