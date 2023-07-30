Woman killed as strong winds cause havoc in Eastern Cape

Gale force winds and persistent rain have caused havoc across the Eastern Cape.

A woman died when part of her house collapsed while she was sleeping.

The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for damaging winds until late into Sunday night.

Gale force winds and persistent rains which started in the early hours of Saturday morning have caused havoc across the Eastern Cape, killing at least one person.



A woman died in Potsdam village after a wall and roof collapsed while she was sleeping, said Buffalo City Metro (BCM) spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.

He said disaster and emergency services teams had been sent to deal with the damage that had affected 26 of the metro's 50 wards.



"The most severe impact is related to houses destroyed or roofs blown away, electricity outages and blocked roads due to fallen trees," he said.

Several suburbs in East London, including most of Mdantsane and various parts of Qonce had lost power supply and were affected by the gale force winds.



The metro said it was working around the clock to restore electricity.



"Communities are warned not to attempt to repair or [touch] fallen wires that are hanging as this is dangerous. Rather, report these."



The provincial transport department reported that mudslides and fallen trees had blocked roads in BCM, Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Humansdorp.

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 5 warning for damaging winds in the Eastern Cape from midnight on Saturday until 23:00 on Sunday.

It said strong gale force winds were expected over most of the coast.

"The damaging winds may result in damage to settlements, properties, and temporal structures; disruption to roads due to flying or falling objects; difficult driving conditions and possible accidents due to cross winds; disruption to power supply and communication; and risk of runaway fires."







