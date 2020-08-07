JUST IN | Xander Bylsma given two life sentences for murdering Stella teens

Stella murderer Xander Bylsma was given two life sentences in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Friday.

Bylsma was found guilty on two counts of murder by Judge Ronald Hendricks in February.



The 21-year-old Bylsma's sentence follows an incident in which two girls - Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16 - were killed on Saturday, 26 May 2018.

Engelbrecht's and Hough's lifeless bodies were found at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella in North West.

Hough's body was hanging from a banister while Engelbrecht's body was found in a bathroom. He strangled the girls and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Netwerk24 Supplied

Shortly after the girls' bodies were found, Bylsma confessed to private detective Chris Saunders after which he handed himself in at the Vryburg police station and was arrested. He'd been in custody since.

More to follow.