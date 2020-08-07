44m ago

JUST IN | Xander Bylsma given two life sentences for murdering Stella teens

Riaan Grobler
Xander Bylsma
Xander Bylsma
Papi Morake

Stella murderer Xander Bylsma was given two life sentences in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Friday.

Bylsma was found guilty on two counts of murder by Judge Ronald Hendricks in February.

The 21-year-old Bylsma's sentence follows an incident in which two girls - Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16 - were killed on Saturday, 26 May 2018.

Engelbrecht's and Hough's lifeless bodies were found at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella in North West.

Hough's body was hanging from a banister while Engelbrecht's body was found in a bathroom. He strangled the girls and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16
Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16.

Shortly after the girls' bodies were found, Bylsma confessed to private detective Chris Saunders after which he handed himself in at the Vryburg police station and was arrested. He'd been in custody since.

More to follow.

Read more on:
xander bylsmanorth weststellamurdercrime
