JUST IN | Yengeni tells Ramaphosa to lead by example and resign

Qaanitah Hunter
Tony Yengeni has apparently told Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file
  • The ANC's Tony Yengeni has called on the president to lead by example and resign.
  • In a virtual national working committee meeting, Ramaphosa asserted that those who are implicated in corruption should step aside.
  • Yengeni told Ramaphosa that he stands accused of buying votes at the Nasrec conference in 2017.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow his own advice and step down, sources have said.

Two sources, who have knowledge of the party's national working committee, on Friday said Yengeni had a go at Ramaphosa, and said he, too, should be removed as leader because he is accused of vote buying at the Nasrec conference. 

A source said Yengeni was unhappy with Ramaphosa's letter, in which he said the ANC is accused number one with regard to corruption.

He is said to have argued that the majority of ANC members are not involved in corruption. 

READ NOW | Zuma rips into Ramaphosa's corruption letter; accuses him of seeking 'white validation'

But insiders say Ramaphosa hit back, insisting that all those who are charged with corruption should be removed from party structures. They should not be allowed to represent the ANC in government. 

Corrupt

Ramaphosa told the meeting that society views the ANC as being corrupt. 

He also, in jest, said it would be a relief off his shoulders to step down. 

He is said to have remained on this theme when the broader NEC meeting started after 16:00 on Friday. 

The president is said to have told the meeting that civil society has raised concerns around corruption, particularly Covid-19 corruption. 

