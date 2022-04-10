JUST IN | Zandile Gumede defeats Thabani Nyawose in race for ANC eThekwini chair

Former eThekiwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been elected eThekwini chairperson, defeating her rival, eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose.



Gumede, who was not present for the election due to the step-aside rule, received 210 votes while Nyawose received 181.

Gumede's win resulted in a clean sweep for her slate.

Thembo Ntuli was elected deputy chairperson, while Musa Nciki was elected as ANC secretary in the region.

Nkosenhle Madlala was elected deputy secretary, while Zoe Shabalala was elected treasurer.

Gumede's supporters ululated and sang in celebration after her win was announced shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.