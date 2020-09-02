JUST IN | Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, accused of inciting violence, granted bail

Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail.

His bail was previously denied three times following his arrest in July.

This comes amid growing reports of alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

Prominent Zimbabwean investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, has been granted bail in the High Court in Harare.

Human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart, confirmed to News24 on Wednesday he had been granted bail and that they planned to have him released from prison on Wednesday night.

Chin'ono was previously denied bail three times following his arrest in July on charges of inciting violence.

The 49-year-old recently collaborated on an exposé into alleged Covid-19 corruption with fellow journalist, Mduduzi Mathuthu, prior to his arrest on 20 July.

Coltart told News24 they had not yet received the results of Chin'ono's Covid-19 test result.

More to follow.