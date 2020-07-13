36m ago

JUST IN | Zindzi Mandela, 59, has died

Zindzi Mandela
Zindzi Mandela
Neil P. Mockford, Getty Images
  • Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela, has died.
  • She started her stint as South Africa's ambassador to Denmark in 2015.
  • Mandela reportedly died suddenly.

Zindzi Mandela, the eldest daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died.

Several media houses are reporting confirmation that Mandela died suddenly.

Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital during the early hours of the Monday morning, SABC News is reporting.

An official at the Nelson Mandela Foundation told News24 he had heard about Mandela's death, though he had not spoken to her sister, Zenani, as yet.

An Instagram account under the name of Zindzi Mandela's son, Bambatha, posted a photo of Zindzi with the caption "Lala ngo xolo Madlomo".

View this post on Instagram

Lala ngo xolo Madlomo. ??

A post shared by Bugatti Bambino® (@bambatha_mandela) on

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

