1h ago

add bookmark

Zondo Commission applies for yet another extension

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images

The Zondo Commission has filed urgent papers to seek yet another extension to complete its three-year long investigation into state capture. 

The commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked for an extension until 31 December.

The previous extension, granted in June, expires on 30 September. 

In his founding affidavit, Zondo said that he initially thought that he and his team would have completed the first draft on various topics by the end of June, the second draft by the third week of August, and the third and final drafts between 10 and 15 September.

ALSO READ | Zondo commission gets 3-month extension after court grants chair's urgent application

He said:

Although some of the first drafts, under different topics, were completed by the end of July, most only got completed in the course of August, and yet some are being completed now in September.

"I need to point out that the amount of work involved under the different topics or workstreams is not the same. The work involves the preparation of summaries and analysis of evidence led over a period of three years, in which more than 330 witnesses testified," said Zondo.

He said they would not complete their report by the end of September.

The application is expected to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on 28 September. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.  
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondogautengstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 501 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 716 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 1265 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 1854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

12h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,754.69
-2.2%
Silver
22.79
-4.4%
Palladium
2,048.86
+1.6%
Platinum
937.51
-1.1%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
57,098
-1.9%
All Share
63,314
-1.7%
Resource 10
58,796
-4.0%
Industrial 25
80,358
-0.1%
Financial 15
13,942
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo