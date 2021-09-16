Zondo Commission applies for yet another extension

The Zondo Commission has filed urgent papers to seek yet another extension to complete its three-year long investigation into state capture.

The commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked for an extension until 31 December.

The previous extension, granted in June, expires on 30 September.

In his founding affidavit, Zondo said that he initially thought that he and his team would have completed the first draft on various topics by the end of June, the second draft by the third week of August, and the third and final drafts between 10 and 15 September.

ALSO READ | Zondo commission gets 3-month extension after court grants chair's urgent application

He said:

Although some of the first drafts, under different topics, were completed by the end of July, most only got completed in the course of August, and yet some are being completed now in September.

"I need to point out that the amount of work involved under the different topics or workstreams is not the same. The work involves the preparation of summaries and analysis of evidence led over a period of three years, in which more than 330 witnesses testified," said Zondo.

He said they would not complete their report by the end of September.

The application is expected to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on 28 September.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.