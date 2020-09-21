6m ago

JUST IN | Zondo gives Jacob Zuma new 'non-negotiable' dates to appear before state capture inquiry

Jeanette Chabalala
Jacob Zuma
Photo: Felix Dlangamandla
  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear before the commission from 16 to 20 November.
  • Zondo says the commission will not negotiate dates with the former president and his lawyers.
  • Zuma's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, previously said his client will not be appearing before the commission this week, adding he was preparing for his criminal trial.

Chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that the new dates for former president Jacob Zuma's appearance to give evidence will be from 16 to 20 November.  

He said on 9 October at 09:00 the commission will hear an application brought by the legal team of the commission for the issuing of summons.

"We will not negotiate dates with witnesses," Zondo said.

READ | State Capture: Zuma's legal team in stand off with commission over appearance

Zuma was initially scheduled to appear before the commission between 21 and 25 September. However, his lawyers said he would not be appearing.

The former president's attorney, Eric Mabuza, wrote to the Zondo commission, saying it was unfair to expect his client to simultaneously consider evidence and affidavits of more than 30 witnesses in order to prepare himself to appear this month.

Mabuza also said Zuma was currently preparing for his much-anticipated criminal trial, "the importance of which cannot be over-emphasised".

He also said Zuma was engaged in several other cases which required his full attention.

