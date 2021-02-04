JUST IN | Zondo to request extension for State Capture Commission

23m ago

Zondo to request extension for State Capture Commission

Nicole McCain
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has applied to the Gauteng High Court to have the term of the commission of inquiry into state capture extended to the end of June.

The commission's term had already been extended to the end of March, but Zondo has now approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have this extended to 30 June.

READ | He thinks 'he's above the law': Zondo commission slams Zuma's refusal to obey ConCourt order

Zondo explained in his application that the extension was necessary as the commission had not yet "completed its work" due to disruptions caused by the national lockdown.

He estimated that the commission was roughly three months behind schedule, hence the request for an additional three-month period.

raymond zondostate capture inquirystate capture
