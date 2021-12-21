JUST IN | Zondo's state capture commission applies for yet another extension

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced on Tuesday that the State Capture Inquiry into intends to apply for a High Court order to extend its term to the end of February.

If granted, it will be yet another extension.

In September, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the commission's previous application to extend its term by three months to the end of December

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Zondo said the extension would "enable the commission to deliver its second interim report in January and its final report in February 2022".

He said the commission would divide its report into three parts.

