18m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Zondo's state capture commission applies for yet another extension

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The State Capture Inquiry will apply for a further extension, says Raymond Zondo.
The State Capture Inquiry will apply for a further extension, says Raymond Zondo.
Freddy Mavunda, Gallo Images, Financial Mail

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced on Tuesday that the State Capture Inquiry into intends to apply for a High Court order to extend its term to the end of February.

If granted, it will be yet another extension.

READ | Zondo Commission applies for yet another extension

In September, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the commission's previous application to extend its term by three months to the end of December

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Zondo said the extension would "enable the commission to deliver its second interim report in January and its final report in February 2022".

He said the commission would divide its report into three parts.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2210 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 5396 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2661 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,798.02
+0.4%
Silver
22.65
+1.7%
Palladium
1,810.73
+3.1%
Platinum
944.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,486
+1.3%
All Share
70,976
+1.3%
Resource 10
68,386
+2.6%
Industrial 25
91,706
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,233
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo