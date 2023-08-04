JUST IN | Zuma back from Russia and appears in court as Downer, Maughan case postponed to November

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution against News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior State advocate Billy Downer has been postponed.

Zuma still has two appeals outstanding - one for his private prosecution loss and another for an enforcement order to prevent private prosecution actions.

Three judges set aside his private prosecution, calling it an abuse of power. Zuma took the ruling on appeal.

The private prosecution could fall away if the appeal fails.

On Thursday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled in favour of Downer and Maughan in their enforcement application, halting actions relating to Zuma's private prosecution.

Zuma filed a leave to appeal application immediately after the enforcement order ruling.

This is a developing story. More to follow.



