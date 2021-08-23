17m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Zuma doctors miss deadline to hand over report on fitness to stand trial, ask for another week

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Phill Magakoe/ Pool/AFP
  • Former President Jacob Zuma remains in hospital after undergoing an undisclosed surgical procedure last week. 
  • Zuma's military doctors were due to file a report on whether he would be fit trial for Arms Deal-linked corruption on 20 August, but have asked for another week to compile it.  
  • Brigadier-General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa of the South African Military Health Service has previously told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that the former president's life was at "significant risk" and it would take six months to treat him. 

Former President Jacob Zuma's military doctors have failed to meet a 20 August court deadline to hand over their report on his fitness to stand trial for corruption – but have been given another week to do so. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed to News24 that Zuma's doctors had asked to file their report on his state of health and its implications for his trial on 27 August, a request that the State has agreed to.  

That medical report is expected to be confidential, as it will specify details about Zuma's health.

Zuma's advocate Dali Mpofu previously stated during the previous virtual hearing of Zuma's corruption case that it would only be after the former president's doctors had compiled their report on his health that his lawyers would make a decision on whether to seek a longer postponement of his trial. 

If such a postponement is sought, Zuma's doctors – as well as the doctors appointed by the State to examine the former President – will be expected to testify and be cross-examined.  

Asked by News24 whether the doctors appointed by the NPA to examine Zuma had been able to do so yet, Mhaga responded: "Not yet, that will happen after we receive their (the Zuma doctors') report." 

The former President was hospitalised two weeks ago while serving a 15-month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court ruling that he appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

The apex court has yet to rule on Zuma's application for a rescission of that judgment, after asking the parties in the case to make submissions on the implications of international law on its majority decision to jail him. 

Meanwhile, Zuma's lawyers were scheduled to begin arguing his application for a "special plea", in which he contends that the entire NPA is too biased to try him for corruption and he should be acquitted of all the charges against him earlier this month. That application was put on hold as a result of Zuma's largely undisclosed health issues. 

The department of correctional services last week confirmed that Zuma "... underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days". As a result, it said, it was "... unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible. 

"As inmates are placed in correctional centres involuntarily, the State has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, which include access to health care," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo added. 

READ HERE | Arms deal: No luck for Zuma as ANC tells him 'we can't help' after request for financial documents

Brigadier-General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa of the South African Military Health Service has previously told the NPA and the department of correctional services that Zuma needed "... extensive emergency treatment", that would require at least six months of care. 

Mdutywa wrote to the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal to inform it that Zuma had been admitted to hospital "... as a result of his condition that that needed an extensive emergency procedure that has been delayed for 18 months due to compounding legal matters and recent incarceration and cannot be delayed any further as it carries a significant risk to his life. 

"The medical team is actively monitoring his progress and will inform you soon as to the prognosis and outcome thereof through a medical report," he said, in reference to the report that the SANDF will now provide to the High Court on 27 August. 

Mdutywa added: "We trust that the court processes will accommodate this urgent health programme such that we can be able to work swiftly to restore his health. The minimum proposed period of care is six months during which periodic reports will be communicated to advise on possible availability of any further engagements on your end."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumapietermaritzburgcourtzuma trial
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 1981 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 3156 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,792.81
+0.6%
Silver
23.50
+2.0%
Palladium
2,334.80
+2.5%
Platinum
1,025.11
+2.6%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
60,688
+1.5%
All Share
66,932
+1.4%
Resource 10
65,899
+1.6%
Industrial 25
84,012
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,063
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

2h ago

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo