1h ago

Share

JUST IN | Zuma launches fresh bid for Downer's removal, corruption case postponed to August

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has sought to institute a private prosecution against his corruption prosecutor Billy Downer and this writer for alleged violations of the NPA Act, linked to the sharing of court papers.
  • Both Downer and this writer have sought to challenge that private prosecution as an "abuse of court process" – and allege that it is not only baseless, but also aimed at delaying the progress of Zuma's already protracted corruption trial.
  • On Monday, Zuma's lawyers filed a fresh application for Downer's removal as his prosecutor, based largely on the fact that the former president was seeking to privately prosecute his prosecutor. Zuma says Downer's challenge to that private prosecution is further proof that he is "conflicted".

Former president Jacob Zuma has used his private prosecution against Billy Downer and this writer as a basis to again seek the State advocate's removal, leading to the postponement of his corruption case to August.

In the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, Judge Nkosinathi Chili ordered that the case, in which Zuma and French arms company Thales are accused, be postponed to 15-16 August, when the former president's lawyers and the State's legal representatives will argue over Downer's continued prosecution of Zuma in the trial.

While Zuma had tried and failed to use Downer's alleged role in the "leaking" of court papers containing a sick note as a basis for his removal in a "special plea" application, he has based his latest case on the fact that he is seeking to privately prosecute Downer and this writer for alleged violations of the National Prosecuting Authority Act. He maintains that Downer's continued presence in this trial will amount to a violation of his rights to a fair trial.

He says: "I believe I can no longer have a fair trial as guaranteed in Section 35 of the Constitution if Mr Downer remains the prosecutor in the matter."

"The evidence is that his overall conduct in relation to my prosecution is inconsistent and incompatible with my right to a fair trial," he states in court papers filed on Monday morning.

Zuma further argues that Downer's efforts to have his private prosecution set aside as an "abuse of process" aimed solely at further delaying his already very delayed trial is further evidence that the career prosecutor is conflicted.

"What is important, however, is the fact that Mr Downer is also personally litigating against me in civil motion proceedings under case number 13062/22P in this court and both he and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) still refuse to accept that this is but another ground that constitutes conflict. The conflict is again such that it meets the test of a perception that objectivity (of a prosecutor) is compromised as set out in the NPA's manual on ethics," Zuma argues.

The former president has also sought to blame the NPA and Downer for the delay his latest application has caused.

READ | Zuma's private prosecution is 'unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid', Ramaphosa argues

"This situation is the direct result of the unreasonable and unjustifiable stance adopted by the State and/or Downer himself in insisting on being a prosecutor in this matter when the circumstances and the Constitution dictates otherwise," he states in court papers.

Zuma insists that as soon as he issued a private prosecution summons against Downer, "the NPA should have prevailed on Mr Downer to recuse himself or summarily removed him from the matter".

While both Downer and the NPA maintain that enabling criminal accused to force the removal of their prosecutors through the use of private prosecution could set an incredibly dangerous precedent, Zuma continues to argue that there is no difference between a case pursued by the NPA and a private prosecution.

"The prevailing attitude of advocate Downer and the NPA has been to treat the legal implications and consequence of a private prosecution as being of lesser standing in law or akin to civil proceedings. Such attitude is wholly misguided and erroneous on their part," Zuma says.

Zuma is accused receiving multiple benefits and payments from his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, whose business interests the former deputy president then allegedly advanced and protected. The State further alleges that Shaik facilitated a R500 000-a-year bribe for Zuma from Thales in exchange for his political protection from any potentially damaging investigation of the multibillion-rand arms deal.

On Monday, Downer said the State remained ready to begin its case in that trial, which dates back to events that occurred in the late 1990s.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumapietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalmediacrimecrime and courtscorruption
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It's been six weeks since the appointment of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's too soon to rate his performance
16% - 92 votes
I'm skeptical about his push for coal plant extensions
10% - 56 votes
Load shedding is getting worse on his watch
57% - 317 votes
If SA hits stage 8, govt must reevaluate his role
17% - 95 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

2h ago

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.55
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,047.26
-0.0%
Palladium
1,499.54
+0.5%
Gold
2,007.93
+0.2%
Silver
25.42
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,058
-0.1%
All Share
78,747
-0.2%
Resource 10
70,620
+0.6%
Industrial 25
106,021
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,734
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo