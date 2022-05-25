1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma medical parole appeal set for August

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Supreme Court of Appeal is expected to hear an appeal on the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison on medical parole.

The hearing is expected to take place on 15 August with heads of arguments being filed on 1 June and 1 July.

The appeal comes after former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser's decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

Department of Correctional Services filed an application to appeal a ruling that Fraser's decision to release Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to prison.

The two parties are appealing Judge Elias Matojane, who ordered that Zuma should return to prison and serve his sentence afresh.

Matojane wanted the former president to serve the 15-month term he was sentenced to last year by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma was found guilty by the apex court after he failed to appear before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture.

He was later granted medical parole by his ally and then National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser.

Matojane rescinded Zuma's medical parole and said it was unlawful.

The court granted Zuma, and the department leave to appeal the ruling in the SCA.

READ: 'The essence of ubuntu': Judge grants Zuma leave to appeal medical parole ruling

The department had filed papers claiming that it was "right" when it released Zuma from prison and that Fraser was justified in his decision.

Zuma and the department claimed that the former statesman was terminally ill and suffered commodities and therefore was illegible to granted parole.

A statement released by the department said the decision to release Zuma was: "Medical parole's eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services. Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole."

The department ordered Zuma to complete the remainder of his sentence at home.

The department claimed that he "must comply with [a] specific set of conditions and be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires."

Upon hearing the news, the DA challenged the medical parole and threatened to submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) for the records of the parole board that granted Zuma parole.

 IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the matter was personal and involved Zuma's health, while AfriForum viewed the parole as a violation of justice.

Zuma was incarcerated in July after he handed himself over at the Estcourt Prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two months into his 15-month sentence, he was released on medical parole.

Hardly a month into his jail term, Zuma was classified as a low-risk inmate and was allowed to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla.

His arrest led to an unwavering series of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which led to many people losing their lives dead and businesses severely affected.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supreme court of appealjacob zumapoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3216 votes
No
53% - 3579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,853.59
-0.7%
Silver
22.01
-0.5%
Palladium
2,010.96
+0.2%
Platinum
949.04
-0.8%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
61,176
0.0%
All Share
67,585
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,448
+0.1%
Industrial 25
72,681
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,434
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo