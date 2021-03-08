1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma misses ConCourt deadline to oppose Zondo commission contempt case

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The Constitutional Court gave former president Zuma until the end of 8 March to file a response to the Zondo commissions’s contempt application against him – in which it asks that he be imprisoned for two years
  • Inquiry secretary Itumeleng Mosala suggested that the apex court may elect to suspend that sentence, if Zuma came to the inquiry and gave evidence. 
  • The Constitutional Court will hear the inquiry’s application on 25 March.

Former president Jacob Zuma has missed his Constitutional Court deadline to file a response to the state capture inquiry contempt application that could see him facing jail time – a strong indication that he will not oppose the historic case.

In directions issued on 1 March, the country’s highest court gave Zuma and police authorities until the end of today to "file answering affidavits, if any".

News24 has established from both the Constitutional Court and the State Attorney’s office that, by the close of business today, Zuma’s lawyers had failed to file any such affidavit. Nor have they filed any formal notice that the former president would oppose or abide by the court’s decision in the inquiry’s case.

READ | Zuma doubles down on decision to snub Zondo commission

They have also not written to the court to indicate their stance on the case.

The Zondo commission wants the Constitutional Court to order law enforcement authorities to "take all steps as may be required to give effect" to any order given by the court for Zuma’s arrest and detention for contempt. The police and Hawks have not filed any notice to oppose that application.

Zuma stands accused of repeatedly defying the inquiry summons issued against him, walking out of the commission on 19 November and making false claims of corruption against the judiciary.

Argues

In court papers, inquiry secretary Itumelng Mosala argues that the two-year sentence that the commission is seeking against Zuma is appropriate, because he can be shown to have committed multiple acts of contempt against the Inquiry and would potentially face a four-and-a-half-year sentence, if he was tried in a criminal court.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The JG Zuma Foundation, meanwhile, has slammed the Zondo commission for suggesting, in its Constitutional Court contempt application against Zuma, that the country’s highest court may suspend an order that he be immediately imprisoned "if the Court is of the view that Mr Zuma should be afforded a final opportunity to comply with its order before he can be imprisoned".

READ | 'Hands off Zuma' - Ace Magashule comes to former president's defence over ConCourt order defiance

According to the foundation, this order "was openly offered by President Zuma’s legal counsel and rejected by the Commission" – an apparent claim that Zuma’s lawyers had proposed that he could return to the state capture inquiry to avoid jail time.

"While seeking to appear to maintain its hard unreasonable stance, the Commission pretends this is its original remedy when everyone knows that it is an offer they rejected as they did with all responsible proposals," the statement adds.

This stance appears to stand in stark contrast to Zuma’s previous statements that he was ready to go to jail to defy the inquiry. But, as yet, Zuma's lawyers have declined to respond to questions about whether he would ever agree to return and testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma elected not to participate in the inquiry's initial application to compel him to appear before it and answer non-incriminating questions.

This is a developing story

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondogautengjohannesburgcourtsstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4368 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2952 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.47
(-1.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.79)
ZAR/EUR
18.34
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.65)
Gold
1682.26
(-1.45)
Silver
25.17
(-0.90)
Platinum
1146.00
(+1.01)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2325.50
(-0.60)
All Share
68426.17
(+0.23)
Top 40
62910.60
(+0.19)
Financial 15
12747.28
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
87156.37
(-0.52)
Resource 10
71780.93
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo