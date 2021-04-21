1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Zuma’s defence lawyers quit less than a month before his corruption trial starts

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Gallo Images/Thulie Dlamini

Former President Jacob Zuma's defence lawyers have told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that they are no longer representing him – less than a month before his corruption trial is due to start.

Mabuza Attorneys filed a formal notice of withdrawal as Zuma's attorneys of record at the High Court on Wednesday morning. Attorney Eric Mabuza declined to provide reasons for the withdrawal, which has resulted in the effective resignation of Zuma's entire legal team, including advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, from his corruption trial.

READ | Jacob Zuma loses state legal fees appeal bid, must pay back millions

The withdrawal comes a week after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's challenge to a ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which found that he was not entitled to state funding for his corruption trial legal costs and ordered him to pay back an estimated R25 million in taxpayers' money that was already spent on the costs of the trial.

The former president is due to go on trial for arms deal-related corruption on 17 May.

He faces charges that relate to millions in payments and benefits from his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, allegedly in exchange for furthering Shaik’s business interests.

He also stands accused of accepting a bribe of R500 000 a year in exchange for his protection from any potential inquiry into the arms deal.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumapietermaritzburgcorruptionnational prosecuting authority
Lottery
R209k for two Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3336 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 1045 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1642 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.91
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.16
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,779.79
(+0.1)
Silver
25.90
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,190.00
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
66.57
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,792.50
(+1.0)
All Share
66,616
(-0.3)
Top 40
60,890
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,087
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
85,923
(-0.6)
Resource 10
68,617
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo