53m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Zuma's 'state capture' legal costs appeal bid struck off ConCourt roll with costs

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Constitutional Court has struck off the roll, with costs, former president Jacob Zuma's attempt to appeal the estimated R10 million costs order issued against him for his challenge against the constitutionality of the State Capture Inquiry.

The EFF, DA and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) asked the court to strike the matter off the roll on Thursday morning when Zuma's lawyers missed a deadline for the filing of the appeal record linked to the case as well as their heads of argument.

READ | Massive stage and hundreds of singing and dancing supporters at Zuma trial

In October last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Zuma's application for leave to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that he should be held personally liable for the costs of a failed attempt to review then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture Report, News24 previously reported.

Madonsela's decision required him to appoint a commission to conduct an inquiry into allegations of corruption involving him, as the head of state, as well as senior government officials.

READ | ConCourt to hear Zuma 'state capture' legal costs appeal bid

In handing down the judgment in 2017, the High Court had found that Zuma was reckless in the manner in which he dealt with Madonsela's report and slapped him with the personal costs order, which is believed to amount to around R10 million.

At the time, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo dismissed Zuma's application against Madonsela's report and found that the former president was compromised and had a "clear personal interest in the outcome of the inquiry".

"None of the grounds of review [in Zuma's application] have any merit," he said at the time.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumagautengfraudstate capturecorruptioncourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 942 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

6h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.71
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.36
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,896.67
+0.0%
Silver
27.66
-0.1%
Palladium
2,772.93
+0.9%
Platinum
1,192.25
-0.2%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,408
+0.5%
All Share
66,496
+0.6%
Resource 10
66,036
+2.0%
Industrial 25
85,161
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,149
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo