JUST IN | Zuma's 'state capture' legal costs appeal bid struck off ConCourt roll with costs

The Constitutional Court has struck off the roll, with costs, former president Jacob Zuma's attempt to appeal the estimated R10 million costs order issued against him for his challenge against the constitutionality of the State Capture Inquiry.

The EFF, DA and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) asked the court to strike the matter off the roll on Thursday morning when Zuma's lawyers missed a deadline for the filing of the appeal record linked to the case as well as their heads of argument.

In October last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Zuma's application for leave to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling that he should be held personally liable for the costs of a failed attempt to review then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture Report, News24 previously reported.

Madonsela's decision required him to appoint a commission to conduct an inquiry into allegations of corruption involving him, as the head of state, as well as senior government officials.

In handing down the judgment in 2017, the High Court had found that Zuma was reckless in the manner in which he dealt with Madonsela's report and slapped him with the personal costs order, which is believed to amount to around R10 million.

At the time, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo dismissed Zuma's application against Madonsela's report and found that the former president was compromised and had a "clear personal interest in the outcome of the inquiry".

"None of the grounds of review [in Zuma's application] have any merit," he said at the time.

