Justice department says child maintenance payment will be delayed

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has announced that child maintenance payments will be delayed. (Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana)
  • The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says child maintenance payments will be delayed. 
  • This is due to the departmental system, including MojaPay not being accessible. 
  • Last week the department announced that its IT system had been interrupted due to a ransomware attack. 

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has announced that child maintenance payments will be delayed due to departmental systems, including MojaPay, not being accessible.

The department utilises the MojaPay to administer maintenance payments.

The delay in payments comes after the department announced last week that its Information Technology system had been interrupted due to a ransomware attack.

On Monday, spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said in a statement that while the department could not determine the exact date when the required systems will be restored, it will, "... ensure that all child maintenance money is kept secure for payment to the rightful beneficiaries when the systems are back online.

The current system challenges do not affect the receipt of child maintenance money from the maintenance paying parent or employers who deduct these from the paying parent's salary.


"The monthly child maintenance deductions will go ahead as scheduled. IT experts from the Department, Industry partners and selected organs of State are working together to urgently restore the systems affected by the ransomware attack, including MojaPay.

"The MojaPay system will be given the utmost priority to ensure that any inconvenience to maintenance beneficiaries is minimised. The IT experts have thus far managed to come up with an alternative email system for better coordination of the department's crisis response plan."

Mahlangu said staff members at various levels had been migrated into the new email solution. 

The departmental website had also been restored, he said. 

"The Masters' Offices are currently, as [an] interim measure, using a manual process to provide bereaved families, in exceptional cases, where there is a need to access funds from the deceased's banking account for burial costs. No manual letters of executorship or authority will be issued in this crisis period."

