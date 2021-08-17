Justice finally served to killers of Hermanus dad

Two murderers were given hefty sentences for killing a Hermanus dad in 2016.

They killed him when he refused to give them the key to his gun safe.

His terrified daughter eventually emerged from the blankets thrown over them to hand over the key to the gun safe.

Phazamile Bula, his wife and children were curled up in a bedroom in their home in the suburb of Zwelihle, watching television in the winter chill of 6 July 2016.

They were then confronted by Kwanele Cuba and Sibusiso Fihla, waving guns and demanding Bula's licenced gun.

Fihla trained his gun on Bula's wife and children, forcing them to lie on the floor and cover themselves with blankets.

Cuba pointed a gun at Bula and demanded his firearm, but he said he did not own one.

Shots rang out and Fihla shot Bula repeatedly. He died on the scene.

Bula's terrified daughter took the key from her shocked mother, and went to open the gun safe and gave the gun to the men.

Fihla and Cuba left in a kombi parked a few streets away, and left Hermanus.

They were stopped in Grabouw as they headed for Cape Town. The police searched the kombi and found two firearms under the vehicle's pedals and two cellphones.

Ballistics linked one firearm with a filed off serial number to cartridges discovered at the murder scene, and in so doing, identified the murder weapon.

Ballistics analysis identified the second firearm as Bula's gun.

Forensic tests also found gun residue on their hands; cellphone records found they were in contact before the murder, and cellphone mapping traced their journey from Cape Town to Hermanus.

They were found guilty in the Strand Regional Court on charges of premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, pointing of firearms and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Peter-John Damon called Bula's wife, son and daughter as witnesses.

They all testified he was a source of income for the family, and they spoke of the psychological effects the murder had on them.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the court found the murder was premeditated and carried out in full view of Bula's family.

On Monday, Cuba and Fihla were sentenced to life imprisonment for Bula's murder, 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstance, 10 years for the illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition, and six months for the pointing of firearms.

Damon said afterwards:

I am thankful that the family has found appropriate closure to this matter. The co-ordinated effort of the children of the deceased and the police resulted in the capture and conviction of these accused.

"Through their efforts, these accused did not go unpunished. It is saddening that no sentence will bring the deceased back but the family and community's faith in the criminal justice system is restored once the accused are appropriately sentenced."

Sadly, the investigating officer, Sergeant Johnwin Smith, died of Covid-19 before he could see the end result of his work.