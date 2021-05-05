42m ago

add bookmark

Justice Sisi Khampepe appointed as acting chief justice

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sisi Khampepe.
Sisi Khampepe.
Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Justice Sisi Khampepe has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the duties of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who is on long leave. 

In a statement, the Constitutional Court said the role would have been ordinarily filled by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. However, Zondo is currently presiding over the state capture commission. 

Khampepe was appointed as acting deputy chief justice with effect from 1 May 2021.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the Zondo commission

"In terms of the Superior Courts Act, as acting deputy chief justice, Justice Khampepe will exercise the powers and perform the functions of the chief justice as acting chief justice," the court added. 

A Harvard graduate, Khampepe is the first woman to occupy the seat in the highest court in the land.

She previously acted as a deputy judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court and in 1995 was one of the commissioners at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Her legal career spans more than 40 years.

It is unclear how long Mogoeng's leave will last, however, his term as chief justice will come to an end at the end of October. 

Recently, he has been making headlines for his views on South Africa's foreign policy on Israel.

A Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) found against him in the case and he was ordered to apologise for and retract his comments.

He filed an appeal last month against the JCC ruling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtsisi khampepecourts
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3031 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2834 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.8)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,783.96
(+0.3)
Silver
26.43
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,228.32
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,966.36
(-0.7)
All Share
67,346
(+1.8)
Top 40
61,537
(+1.9)
Financial 15
12,357
(+2.2)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo