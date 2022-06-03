18m ago

Justice Sisi Khampepe appointed to lead inquiry into racism at Stellenbosch University

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • Stellenbosch University has appointed retired ConCourt judge Sisi Khampepe to head up an inquiry into racism. 
  • The university made the announcement on Friday.
  • The announcement follows an incident last month where student Theuns du Toit urinated on a fellow student's belongings. 

Stellenbosch University has appointed retired Constitutional Court judge Justice Sisi Khampepe to head up an independent commission of inquiry into allegations of racism at the university. 

On Friday, the university said Khampepe would make recommendations to the rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, to assist it in improving its culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with reference to racism that will safeguard and promote the dignity and self-worth of all students and staff.

The announcement follows an incident last month in which student Theuns du Toit was suspended after being filmed urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's belongings at their Huis Marais residence.

Du Toit was filmed urinating on Ndwayana's desk and study materials in the early hours of 14 May, while mumbling incoherently that he was waiting for a friend, understood to be Ndwayana's roommate.

The incident triggered waves of outrage and disgust, particularly by black students who were horrified the country's legacy of racism was being visited on yet another generation of students.
The commission will consider the following:
  • Incidents of racism at the university, with reference to the recent occurrences at Huis Marais and the faculty of law's law dance.         
  • The current state of diversity, equity and inclusion within the university campus culture, with specific reference to racism.
  • Given the university's stance of zero-tolerance towards racism, whether the current structures of the university and its material university policies, rules and processes are sufficient and most effective to address the lived experience of students and staff with regard to racism in all its guises.   
  • Related issues and concerns that may arise in the course of the inquiry, including the need for further investigation or consideration of related issues.

De Villiers said Khampepe had an outstanding professional reputation, invaluable experience and was a person of impeccable integrity.

"We are thankful that a person of the calibre of Justice Khampepe availed herself to assist SU [Stellenbosch University] with this important commission.

"SU takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and violence on campus.      

"As communicated before, we want to strengthen existing and are implementing new comprehensive measures to combat such violations and continue to improve those measures on an ongoing basis. "The SU leadership is sensitive to the well-being of the entire student and staff community and the impact of such incidents on our SU community," he added. 

The university said the commission might, at its own discretion, receive any evidence that is relevant to its mandate from any person and in a manner determined by the commissioner.

The commission will conduct the inquiry by means of closed proceedings to provide confidence in the inquiry and to enable candid participation on a broad basis. The identity, other personal information and evidence of witnesses are to be kept confidential.

It is expected the commission will commence in the middle of June.

The report with its findings and recommendations will be submitted to De Villiers. 


