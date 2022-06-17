'Justice will prevail' - Corrie Pretorius in court for vicious assault on teen in Groblersdal

The 50-year-old man who had allegedly violently assaulted a 16-year-old boy and pointed a firearm at him following an argument at a food outlet in Limpopo has appeared in court.

The criminal case against Corrie Pretorius was postponed to 24 June for a formal bail application.

The mother of the victim attended the court case, and told media she was not in a good state.

The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was assaulted and had a firearm pointed at him in Limpopo, was overwhelmed with emotion when the accused, Corrie Pretorius, made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Pretorius made his first appearance in Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

Pretorius, who wore a black tracksuit, stood in the dock briefly as State prosecutor, advocate Billy Mudavhi, read out the charges to the court.

Pretorius has been charged with assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm and the pointing of a firearm.

The matter was postponed to 24 June for the profiling of Pretorius by police and a formal bail application to be brought.

READ | 'Just because you have a gun, you are not a God': Armed man violently assaults teen at Limpopo shop

Following the court appearance, the mother of the victim, who cannot be named to protect her son's identity as a minor, told journalists that she was not in a good state.

She was unable to answer further questions as she was overcome with emotion.

As she stood by, sobbing, the victim's uncle, who addressed media further, said the mother was extremely hurt and shocked about what had happened to her son.

However, he said the family was happy about Pretorius' arrest and first court appearance.

The uncle said:

We think that justice will prevail.

The uncle said the teen victim was still in pain, but that the family thanked God that he was still alive.

Political parties

Earlier in the morning, a small group of people wearing EFF and ANC regalia started protesting outside of the courthouse and at one stage started chanting "kill the boer, kill the farmer".

At the start of the case, there were around 200 protesters in front of the courts, singing struggle songs and dancing.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune District Municipality’s (SDM) executive mayor, Julia Lata Mathebe, sat inside court to follow proceedings.

Mathebe said she and her staff were attending the proceedings to support the victim and his mother. She said she would continue to do so until the end of the case.

The mayor added the matter was serious as the victim was still a youth, attacked by a grown man.

Mathebe said she had faith in the justice system and that the law would take its course.

Details of the incident

According to police an argument between Pretorius and the teenager broke out at a fish and chips outlet in town around 18:30 over the use of "seasoning".

Pretorius allegedly demanded to use the seasoning first when the argument ensued.

"The suspect then became furious and started assaulting the teenager while pointing him with a firearm (sic)," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He said:

The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground.

News24 reported that in a video which appears to have captured part of the incident, Pretorius can be seen dragging the teenager to the ground while carrying a firearm in his hand.

He then kicks and stamps on the boy who lies helplessly on the ground.

The video ends with locals screaming at the man while he walks towards his car.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.