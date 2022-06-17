36m ago

add bookmark

'Justice will prevail' - Corrie Pretorius in court for vicious assault on teen in Groblersdal

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fifty-year-old Corrie Pretorius appeared briefly before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Fifty-year-old Corrie Pretorius appeared briefly before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Kayleen Morgan
  • The 50-year-old man who had allegedly violently assaulted a 16-year-old boy and pointed a firearm at him following an argument at a food outlet in Limpopo has appeared in court.
  • The criminal case against Corrie Pretorius was postponed to 24 June for a formal bail application.
  • The mother of the victim attended the court case, and told media she was not in a good state. 

The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was assaulted and had a firearm pointed at him in Limpopo, was overwhelmed with emotion when the accused, Corrie Pretorius, made his first appearance in court on Friday. 

Fifty-year-old Pretorius made his first appearance in Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Friday morning. 

Pretorius, who wore a black tracksuit, stood in the dock briefly as State prosecutor, advocate Billy Mudavhi, read out the charges to the court. 

Pretorius has been charged with assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm and the pointing of a firearm. 

The matter was postponed to 24 June for the profiling of Pretorius by police and a formal bail application to be brought. 

READ | 'Just because you have a gun, you are not a God': Armed man violently assaults teen at Limpopo shop

Following the court appearance, the mother of the victim, who cannot be named to protect her son's identity as a minor, told journalists that she was not in a good state. 

She was unable to answer further questions as she was overcome with emotion. 

As she stood by, sobbing, the victim's uncle, who addressed media further, said the mother was extremely hurt and shocked about what had happened to her son. 

However, he said the family was happy about Pretorius' arrest and first court appearance. 

The uncle said: 

We think that justice will prevail.

The uncle said the teen victim was still in pain, but that the family thanked God that he was still alive. 

Political parties 

Earlier in the morning, a small group of people wearing EFF and ANC regalia started protesting outside of the courthouse and at one stage started chanting "kill the boer, kill the farmer". 

At the start of the case, there were around 200 protesters in front of the courts, singing struggle songs and dancing. 

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune District Municipality’s (SDM) executive mayor, Julia Lata Mathebe, sat inside court to follow proceedings. 

Mathebe said she and her staff were attending the proceedings to support the victim and his mother. She said she would continue to do so until the end of the case. 

The mayor added the matter was serious as the victim was still a youth, attacked by a grown man. 

Mathebe said she had faith in the justice system and that the law would take its course. 

Details of the incident

According to police an argument between Pretorius and the teenager broke out at a fish and chips outlet in town around 18:30 over the use of "seasoning".  

Pretorius allegedly demanded to use the seasoning first when the argument ensued.

"The suspect then became furious and started assaulting the teenager while pointing him with a firearm (sic)," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He said: 

The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground.

News24 reported that in a video which appears to have captured part of the incident, Pretorius can be seen dragging the teenager to the ground while carrying a firearm in his hand.

He then kicks and stamps on the boy who lies helplessly on the ground.

The video ends with locals screaming at the man while he walks towards his car.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
corrie pretoriuslimpopogroblersdalassaultcrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7845 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 834 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.57
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.4%
Gold
1,845.77
-0.6%
Silver
21.85
-0.4%
Palladium
1,886.00
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
119.81
+1.1%
Top 40
60,258
-1.5%
All Share
66,590
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,257
-2.2%
Industrial 25
74,541
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,277
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo