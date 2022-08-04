Kagiso protest: Residents strip suspected illegal miners, whip them and burn their clothes

A protest against illegal miners in Kagiso, Krugersdorp took an unexpected turn early on Thursday when residents found suspected zama zamas near mine dumps and allegedly stripped them of their clothing before they whipped them.

News24 went to the area, observed what had happened and spoke to several people about what transpired on Thursday morning.

The residents claimed police had failed them. So, they divided themselves into groups - some armed with sticks, sjamboks and axes - and took to the streets. Some of them burnt grass that covered mine dumps as they searched for zama zamas.

Eight people who were believed to be zama zamas, fled from the area.

The residents found 10 holes that they believed illegal miners had used. The holes contained pots, condoms, generators and ammunition.

As they combed the mine dumps, they found more than 20 men who, they said, claimed their bosses had brought them to South Africa from Mozambique to mine gold illegally. The residents stripped them, whipped them and burnt their clothing before police and private security officials in a helicopter rescued them. LIVE | Police find dead body in Kagiso as residents protest against illegal miners

Security officials also rescued a man enraged community members had caught. They said the man claimed he was from Zimbabwe and that he had been lured by fellow Zimbabweans to process gold in South Africa. Residents asked him to reveal where the others were hiding. He begged for his life to be spared and asked to be handed over to the police.



One resident who refused to be identified told News24 the raids started in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We want them (illegal miners) out of here. They have terrorised us for a long time. We can't accommodate them in our township. They rob, rape, and kill us daily. They have turned us into their prey," the man said.

Another man who identified himself as Tshepo alleged that police were aware of crimes illegal miners committed.

"Many of us are afraid of walking alone. Residents who walk day and night to and from work are afraid. We can't live like cowards in our area. We have taken over the police's work. I hope they won't release them. We will ensure that they won't come back to these mine dumps," he said.

West Rand District Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana has called for calm.