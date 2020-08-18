39m ago

Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital

James de Villiers
Blinkwater lodge that caught fire.
Supplied
  • A close family friend has confirmed to News24 that Frans Davin died after suffering burn wounds in the Blinkwater Lodge fire.
  • He is one of 10 people who perished in the blaze in the Kalahari.
  • Davin was airlifted to Cape Town to be treated for severe burn wounds.

A 10th person, and fourth adult, involved in the tragic fire at the Blinkwater Lodge in the Kalahari on Sunday has died, a close family friend has confirmed to News24.

READ | 'The dads ran into the fire to save their children' - friend of 9 people who died in Kalahari fire

Frans Davin, 36, was fighting severe burn wounds in the Melomed-Hospital in Bellville, Cape Town, when he died.

He was airlifted to Cape Town on Sunday, together with 39-year-old Hendri Carstens. Carstens died hours later.

READ | 'My children lost their best friends and I've lost mine' - friend of 9 people who died in Kalahari fire

Frans' family was notified on Tuesday morning, according to Netwerk24.

This is a developing story.


