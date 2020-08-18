Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital

A close family friend has confirmed to News24 that Frans Davin died after suffering burn wounds in the Blinkwater Lodge fire.

He is one of 10 people who perished in the blaze in the Kalahari.

Davin was airlifted to Cape Town to be treated for severe burn wounds.

A 10th person, and fourth adult, involved in the tragic fire at the Blinkwater Lodge in the Kalahari on Sunday has died, a close family friend has confirmed to News24.

Frans Davin, 36, was fighting severe burn wounds in the Melomed-Hospital in Bellville, Cape Town, when he died.

He was airlifted to Cape Town on Sunday, together with 39-year-old Hendri Carstens. Carstens died hours later.

Frans' family was notified on Tuesday morning, according to Netwerk24.

This is a developing story.



