Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital

- A close family friend has confirmed to News24 that Frans Davin died after suffering burn wounds in the Blinkwater Lodge fire.
- He is one of 10 people who perished in the blaze in the Kalahari.
- Davin was airlifted to Cape Town to be treated for severe burn wounds.
A 10th person, and fourth adult, involved in the tragic fire at the Blinkwater Lodge in the Kalahari on Sunday has died, a close family friend has confirmed to News24.
Frans Davin, 36, was fighting severe burn wounds in the Melomed-Hospital in Bellville, Cape Town, when he died.
He was airlifted to Cape Town on Sunday, together with 39-year-old Hendri Carstens. Carstens died hours later.
Frans' family was notified on Tuesday morning, according to Netwerk24.
