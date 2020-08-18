Kalahari tragedy: Police deploy forensics team to establish cause of lodge inferno

Forensic experts are probing the cause of a fatal fire at Blinkwater lodge in the Kalahari

An inquest docket was opened into the fire, which killed 10 people from the Witzenberg region.

The tenth victim died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Police have deployed a forensic fire investigator and forensic anthropologists to establish the cause of a blaze at the Blinkwater lodge in the Kalahari which claimed the lives of 10 people.

The Carstens, Bauer and Davin families, all living in the Witzenberg region in the Western Cape, were staying in the lodge when the wooden structure caught fire shortly after 01:00 on Sunday, trapping several people inside.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said an inquest docket into the death of the people was opened.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage," Ramatseba said.

The lodge did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Supplied

News24 previously reported that four adults and six children died due to the blaze, however, police were still trying to identify the remains of the sixth child.



Frans Davin, 36, and Hendri Carstens, 39, were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town shortly after the blaze. Carsten died hours later, and Davin died on Tuesday morning after battling severe burn wounds.

Two of Frans' three children - Frans, 5, and Iza, 3 - died in the blaze. He is survived by his wife Wilmien and son Ben.

Hendri's wife Dane, 36, and their children Pierre Johann, 5, and Magiel, 3, also succumbed to the flames on that fateful morning. The entire family died due to the fire.

Supplied Kallie du Plessis

And Stefan Bauer, 39, and his daughters Inge, 7, and Elre, 4, also died from the fire. He's survived by his wife Madelein.



Prince Alfred Hamlet Dutch Reformed Church reverend Jan Grobbelaar told News24 that Davin appeared to make progress during the course of Monday and that the community was "praying for a miracle" until Tuesday morning.

Both the Carstens and Davin families were congregants in the church.

Grobbelaar said he started talks with their families around funeral arrangements, but nothing had yet been confirmed.

He said funeral arrangements were complicated by Covid-19 regulations which did not allow more than 50 people at a gathering.

"The community is shattered, we are all shattered. What happened is a tragedy and I think everyone is still shocked by the events that occurred," Grobbelaar said.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences started pouring in for Frans, who was a farmer on the Schoonvlei farm in the community.

Friends described Frans and his wife Wilmien as kind, honest and God-fearing people.

Grobbelaar said the couple attended the church in person with their three children two weeks ago.

"They were really just the kindest people and caring people in the community. Frans was a leader in the church and would always reach out to those in need, and they attended my young working small group."

Wilmien and son Ben were expected to return to Ceres in the coming days, Grobbelaar said.



Family friend Annette Cillie told News24 that Wilmien was one of the strongest women she knew.

"Wilmien always sees the beauty in everything and everyone. She will stand strong for Frans and for Ben."

Charlie Hofmeyr High school in Ceres, where Frans matriculated in 2002, said Frans was a beautiful person who always aimed to help those around him.

Flags hung at half-mast throughout the region on Monday in honour of the families.