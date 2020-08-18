21m ago

add bookmark

Kalahari tragedy: Police deploy forensics team to establish cause of lodge inferno

James de Villiers
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans and Wilmien Davin with Iza and Frans-Jan. (photo, supplied)
Frans and Wilmien Davin with Iza and Frans-Jan. (photo, supplied)
  • Forensic experts are probing the cause of a fatal fire at Blinkwater lodge in the Kalahari
  • An inquest docket was opened into the fire, which killed 10 people from the Witzenberg region.
  • The tenth victim died in hospital on Tuesday morning. 

Police have deployed a forensic fire investigator and forensic anthropologists to establish the cause of a blaze at the Blinkwater lodge in the Kalahari which claimed the lives of 10 people.

The Carstens, Bauer and Davin families, all living in the Witzenberg region in the Western Cape, were staying in the lodge when the wooden structure caught fire shortly after 01:00 on Sunday, trapping several people inside.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said an inquest docket into the death of the people was opened. 

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage," Ramatseba said. 

The lodge did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. 

The Carstens, Bauer and Davin families in Askham, hours before the blaze. From left is Dané, Pierre-Johan and Magiel Carstens, Stefan, Madelein, Inge and Elré Bauer, and Wilmien, Ben, Frans, Frans-Jan en Iza Davin.

News24 previously reported that four adults and six children died due to the blaze, however, police were still trying to identify the remains of the sixth child. 

Frans Davin, 36, and Hendri Carstens, 39, were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town shortly after the blaze. Carsten died hours later, and Davin died on Tuesday morning after battling severe burn wounds. 

Two of Frans' three children - Frans, 5, and Iza, 3 - died in the blaze. He is survived by his wife Wilmien and son Ben.

Hendri's wife Dane, 36, and their children Pierre Johann, 5, and Magiel, 3, also succumbed to the flames on that fateful morning. The entire family died due to the fire. 

Hendri and Dane Carstens with their children Pierr
Hendri and Dane Carstens with their children Pierre Johan and Magiel.

And Stefan Bauer, 39, and his daughters Inge, 7, and Elre, 4, also died from the fire. He's survived by his wife Madelein. 

Prince Alfred Hamlet Dutch Reformed Church reverend Jan Grobbelaar told News24 that Davin appeared to make progress during the course of Monday and that the community was "praying for a miracle" until Tuesday morning. 

Both the Carstens and Davin families were congregants in the church. 

Grobbelaar said he started talks with their families around funeral arrangements, but nothing had yet been confirmed. 

He said funeral arrangements were complicated by Covid-19 regulations which did not allow more than 50 people at a gathering.  

"The community is shattered, we are all shattered. What happened is a tragedy and I think everyone is still shocked by the events that occurred," Grobbelaar said. 

Meanwhile, messages of condolences started pouring in for Frans, who was a farmer on the Schoonvlei farm in the community. 

Friends described Frans and his wife Wilmien as kind, honest and God-fearing people. 

Grobbelaar said the couple attended the church in person with their three children two weeks ago. 

"They were really just the kindest people and caring people in the community. Frans was a leader in the church and would always reach out to those in need, and they attended my young working small group."

Frans and Wilmien Davin with Iza and Frans-Jan. (photo, supplied)

Wilmien and son Ben were expected to return to Ceres in the coming days, Grobbelaar said. 

Family friend Annette Cillie told News24 that Wilmien was one of the strongest women she knew. 

"Wilmien always sees the beauty in everything and everyone. She will stand strong for Frans and for Ben." 

Charlie Hofmeyr High school in Ceres, where Frans matriculated in 2002, said Frans was a beautiful person who always aimed to help those around him.

Flags hung at half-mast throughout the region on Monday in honour of the families.

Related Links
Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital
'The dads ran into the fire to save their children' - friend of 9 people who died in Kalahari fire
'My children lost their best friends and I've lost mine' - friend of 9 people who died in...
Read more on:
fires
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4612 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1000 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

14h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(+1.04)
ZAR/GBP
22.93
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.54)
Gold
2006.18
(+1.18)
Silver
28.08
(+2.84)
Platinum
961.00
(+1.42)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2182.01
(+2.05)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo