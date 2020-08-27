1h ago

add bookmark

Kalahari tragedy: Survivor speaks out about support from family and friends

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans en Wilmien Davin met Iza (as ’n baba) en Frans-Jan. Die twee kleuters is dood en Frans in ’n bedenklike toe stand. Wilmien en hul baba, Ben (inlas), is ongedeerd.Foto: Verskaf
Frans en Wilmien Davin met Iza (as ’n baba) en Frans-Jan. Die twee kleuters is dood en Frans in ’n bedenklike toe stand. Wilmien en hul baba, Ben (inlas), is ongedeerd.Foto: Verskaf
  • A fire broke out at a lodge in the Kalahari during the early hours of 16 August that claimed the lives of 10 people. 
  • Wilmien Davin survived the inferno, along with her 15-month-old son, but her husband and two of her children died. 
  • Wilmien has spoken about the support she received from friends and family during this difficult time. 

Wilmien Davin, who survived an inferno at a lodge in the Kalahari, has said that family and friends kept her going.

While Wilmien survived, the fire claimed the lives of her husband and two of her children.

During the early hours of 16 August, the lodge that three families were staying at caught fire, trapping several people inside.

The Davin, Carstens and Bauer families, all from the Witzenberg region in the Western Cape, were staying in the Blinkwater Lodge at the time.

News24 previously reported that four adults and six children died in the blaze, but police were still trying to identify the remains of the sixth child. 

READ | Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital

Wilmien, 37, and her 15-month-old son, Ben, survived the blaze, while her husband, Frans, 37, and two of her children - Frans, 5, and Iza, 3 – died.

Netwerk24 reported that Wilmien described the support received from friends and family as unbelievable, and she hoped it wouldn't end soon.

Wilmien said the support had helped her relax, but she realised that life must go on sooner or later.

As for Ben, he was doing well because he was young enough not to understand what happened and what was going on, she added.

News24 previously reported Frans and Hendri Carstens, 39, were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town shortly after the blaze, but that Hendri died hours later, while Frans died on Tuesday morning after battling severe burn wounds. 

READ | Kalahari tragedy: Forensics team deployed to establish cause of lodge inferno

Hendri's wife, Dane, 36, and their children, Pierre Johann, 5, and Magiel, 3, also succumbed to the flames.

Family friend Annette Cillie told News24, at the time, that Wilmien was one of the strongest women she knew. "Wilmien always sees the beauty in everything and everyone. She will stand strong for Frans and for Ben," Annette said.

Hendri and Dane Carstens with their children Pierr
Hendri and Dane Carstens with their children Pierre Johan and Magiel.
Supplied Supplied, Kallie du Plessis

Stefan Bauer, 39, and his daughters Inge, 7, and Elre, 4, also died in the fire. He's survived by his wife, Madelein. 

Police opened an inquest docket into the deaths, but said the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A forensic fire investigator and forensic anthropologists were deployed to the lodge to establish the cause of the fire.

Netwerk24 reported that a funeral would be held on Saturday for Hendri, Dane and their children, while another service will be held on Tuesday for the Davin and Bauer families.

The Carstens, Bauer and Davin family in Askham, mere hours before the tragic fire. From left is Dané, Pierre-Johan and Magiel Carstens, Stefan, Madelein, Inge and Elré Bauer and Wilmien, Ben, Frans, Frans-Jan and Iza Davin. (Supplied)
Supplied

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Related Links
Kalahari tragedy: Forensics team deployed to establish cause of lodge inferno
Kalahari tragedy: 10th person caught in lodge inferno dies in hospital
'The dads ran into the fire to save their children' - friend of 9 people who died in Kalahari fire
Read more on:
cape townfires
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1320 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-1.27)
ZAR/GBP
22.51
(-1.07)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.54)
Gold
1928.44
(-1.29)
Silver
26.98
(-1.48)
Platinum
922.35
(-0.84)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2159.00
(-0.20)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo