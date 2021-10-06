Kannaland Municipality accused of 'reprehensible' conduct amid political appointments and alleged questionable transactions

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has slammed " ongoing unlawful conduct " in the Kannaland Municipality.

This as contempt of court proceedings have been instituted against a group of political office bearers and municipal officials.

Bredell has accused them of unlawfully appointing a raft of new political staff and engaging in other "potentially financially prejudicial and unlawful transactions".

In a statement this week, Bredell said the group was "currently holding their community's futures to ransom" by, among others, unlawfully appointing a raft of new political staff appointments as well as engaging in other "potentially financially prejudicial and unlawful transactions that threaten to further destabilise the municipality".

Acting Western Cape High Court Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood earlier this year ruled in the provincial government's favour when it ordered the municipality not to sign a R735 million electricity and water outsourcing deal or making six new political appointments.

"What's happening in Kannaland constitutes nothing more than the unlawful provision of 'jobs for pals' to the politically connected," Bredell said.

The successful court interdict against the councillors by the provincial government had not "dissuaded this group from persisting with their unlawful conduct", he added.

"Contempt of court proceedings have accordingly already been instituted to hold them personally accountable for their ongoing disregard of the terms of the court order."

Bredell said the municipality was already in "grave financial distress", as it had been under limited financial administration by the Western Cape provincial executive since 2016.

"This intervention was instituted at the behest of the municipality after its political leaders admitted that the municipality was unable to fulfill its financial and executive obligations.

The financial crisis found within the municipality long preceded the provincial government's intervention. The latest and continued actions by certain political office bearers and senior municipal officials have worsened the financial position.





He added the group "refuse to adhere to the proper financial controls" required and instituted by the provincial government's designated administrator: financial recovery, Wessel Rabbets, who was responsible for implement the financial recovery plan.

"Rabbets properly and lawfully acts on behalf of the provincial executive, in accordance with the provincial government's constitutional responsibilities and powers - specifically those which govern interventions in accordance with Section 139 of the Constitution," Bredell said.

"As a result of [the group's] continuing misconduct and mismanagement of the affairs of the municipality, the provincial executive and the duly authorised administrator have acted in order to protect the municipality's already scarce funds.

"This includes the most recent actions to engage with the municipality's bank in order to shield the municipality's finances from further mismanagement by political office bearers and officials."

This action had limited the financial transactions the municipality might undertake, Bredell said, and had been done "so that service delivery will continue in order to meet the needs of communities in Kannaland".

"This includes ensuring that the municipality has sufficient resources available to continue to pay its staff."

Kannaland Municipality speaker Werner Meshoa said he noted the "minister's almost poetic rhetoric is both exasperating and emotionally charged, biased to distinction, and surprisingly judgemental".

"In court papers, the minister refers to the respondents as 'contemnors', confirming his alarming 'guilty by declaration without trial' prejudice against the very functionaries he claims is his duty to assist and support.

"In the politically expedient onslaught of the minister's insatiable drive to secure political power for his party in the face of an opposition majority since 2016 already, Kannaland wishes no more than compensation for real and quantifiable damage, and the democratic right to govern itself. Pretty simple demands. Should not be necessary to even ask," he added.

Bredell's office declined to respond to Meshoa's comments, saying the MEC would await the court outcome.