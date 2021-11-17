Kannaland speaker says News24 report on its child rapist mayor is an insult to voters

Kannaland's speaker claims a News24 report about the municipality's mayor and deputy mayor's criminal convictions insults voters.

Jeffrey Donson's statutory rape conviction and Werner Meshoa's fraud conviction were not disputed in the strongly-worded statement.

Meanwhile, NPO Action Society wants Donson and Meshoa removed from their posts and policy reform to prevent serious criminals from holding public office.

While the Kannaland speaker says News24's report that the municipality's mayor and deputy mayor are convicted criminals is an insult to voters, a civil society organisation wants the convicted rapist and convicted fraudster removed from office.



On Tuesday, News24 reported that Kannaland's newly sworn-in mayor Jeffrey Donson is a convicted child rapist and that his deputy, Werner Meshoa, is a convicted fraudster.

On Tuesday, Donson and Meshoa, both from Icosa, and Nicolaas Valentyn from the ANC, were elected to their positions at the council's first meeting after the elections, as Icosa and the ANC reached an agreement.

"The successful inaugural Kannaland council meeting on November 16 was met with an almost gleeful News24 shriek that so-called unfit individuals had been elected executive mayor and speaker," reads Valentyn's statement.



News24's report did not label Donson and Meshoa as "unfit individuals", but merely stated the facts of their criminal convictions, which Valentyn does not dispute.

Valentyn said, of the many hung councils in the Western Cape, Kannaland's leaders had successfully managed a coalition, "while the supposed noble politicians in some 10 other councils are still floundering between egos and lordliness to answer duty in service to longsuffering voters, residents and ratepayers".

"By dissing their duly democratic elected leaders, News24 insults the ordinary Kannaland voters, many despondent, many as despised as News24 depicts their leaders.

"Times New Roman death squad journalism shabbily clad in pretended pietistic political purity may be the standard in some tinpot dictatorships but should have no purchase in the South African democracy bought by the blood of the immediate fathers and mothers and oupas and oumas of ordinary South Africans."

Valentyn said Donson's previous administration had delivered consecutive clean audits and had been "firmly on the up" when it was interrupted by a "DA-driven cabal" after the 2016 municipal elections.

"It had been the interfering, disruptive DA, arrogating as a messiah, which caused the damage Donson is now set to repair, after the high court eventually, only 6 weeks ago, after 5 years – a complete term – dismissed the intervention as 'unlawful and unconstitutional'," Valentyn said.

"Indeed, on November 1, Donson's Icosa beat the DA into third place, this time by an increased 25 percentage points. The voter preference is clear and undisputable. To blackball the winner, changes not the result, and offends the majority of voters.

"Jeffrey Donson, and Werner Meshoa, and the Kannaland Government support a free media in the South African rule of law democracy and will tolerate also the hapless efforts, but will never be diverted by clickbait headlines of lazy rants by skinderbekke [gossips] arrogating as journalists. In the words of a famous and flawed American politician from a foremost family, 'Individual faults and frailties are no excuse to give in – and no exemption from the common obligation to give of ourselves'," Valentyn's statement reads. The quote he refers to is attributed to the late US senator Ted Kennedy.

Valentyn acknowledged that Kannaland faced severe challenges.

"The News24 item is noted with contempt but cannot be entertained beyond this brief statement because there is real work to be done to repair 5 years of political abuse in Kannaland (sic)," reads the statement.

"Icosa and the ANC will turn Kannaland around… if only the government is allowed to carry on with service delivery and not forced to spend valuable resources on fending off pugnacious others absorbed with disrupting a municipality it should rather be support in delivering services to a challenged community."

Donson raped a 15-year-old in 2004. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison.

He appealed to the Western Cape High Court. While his conviction wasn't overturned, his sentence was reduced by Judge Lee Bozalek to a wholly suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20 000 fine, and a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Earlier this year, Meshoa, while speaker of the Kannaland council, was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice.

"This comes after the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in George revealed through their investigation that Meshoe (sic) defrauded the Kannaland Municipality by submitting a fraudulent subsistence claim amounting to just over R4 000, 00, stating that he attended a meeting in Cape Town from 19 to 21 October 2016," the Hawks said in a statement in May.

"With the intent to defeat the course of justice, he further submitted fraudulent information to the then Speaker of the same municipality whom was investigating the matter against him by deceitfully submitting a letter trying to cover up his action by convincing a friend to depose false sworn affidavits confirming that his vehicle had broken down during the days he was supposed to have attended the said meeting."





For the fraud conviction, he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment or a R6 000 fine - and, for the obstruction of justice conviction, suspended for four years, with 36 months house arrest for obstruction of justice.

Action Society, a NPO lobbying against gender-based violence, called for Donson and Meshoa's removal.

Spokesperson Ian Cameron said:

The government cannot say that it is fighting gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa whilst employing rapists.

"Action Society believes that the only way to start curbing the scourge of GBV in our country is if the justice system clamps down on perpetrators and they get punished swiftly and harshly. The total opposite is currently happening. It seems like convicted rapists are being rewarded for their behaviour."

He said the electoral system is failing to keep criminals out of public office, and policies should be revised to allow fair discrimination against individuals who committed serious crimes.