Katlego Maboe's protection order case not heard due to docket and date mix-up

Katlego Maboe was seen outside a Cape Town court on Tuesday.

A case regarding an alleged breach of a protection order did not go ahead.

The docket had not been brought to court, and a new date has yet to be set.

The case against TV presenter Katlego Maboe, laid by his estranged partner, Monique Muller, did not take place on Tuesday after the docket was not brought to court.

Maboe arrived at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he was expected to appear for allegedly breaking the stipulations of a protection order which Muller obtained on 3 September at the Sea Point police station.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, however, the expected court appearance did not take place.

"When the prosecutor saw an article about the allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance," said Ntabazalila.

"She [the prosecutor] was given today's date for the court appearance."

Docket

Ntabazalila said the docket was not brought to court that morning. The prosecutor has since asked for the docket, to study it thoroughly.

Ntabazalila said no date had, as yet, been set for the appearance.

Maboe's private life has been cast into the public spotlight after a video surfaced on social media last month, showing Maboe confronted by Muller over infidelity, and the presenter confessing to cheating.

Allegations of abuse have also been levelled at the presenter, an accusation he has denied.

Maboe, 34, has since been pulled by the TV show, Expresso, as well as from adverts hosted by insurance company, Outsurance, pending an investigation into his conduct.