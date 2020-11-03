8m ago

add bookmark

Katlego Maboe's protection order case not heard due to docket and date mix-up

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Katlego Moswane Maboe arrives at Cape Town Regional Court before a court appearance.
Katlego Moswane Maboe arrives at Cape Town Regional Court before a court appearance.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Katlego Maboe was seen outside a Cape Town court on Tuesday.
  • A case regarding an alleged breach of a protection order did not go ahead.
  • The docket had not been brought to court, and a new date has yet to be set.

The case against TV presenter Katlego Maboe, laid by his estranged partner, Monique Muller, did not take place on Tuesday after the docket was not brought to court.

Maboe arrived at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he was expected to appear for allegedly breaking the stipulations of a protection order which Muller obtained on 3 September at the Sea Point police station.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, however, the expected court appearance did not take place.

EXPLAINER | The Katlego Maboe scandal

"When the prosecutor saw an article about the allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance," said Ntabazalila.

"She [the prosecutor] was given today's date for the court appearance."

Docket

Ntabazalila said the docket was not brought to court that morning. The prosecutor has since asked for the docket, to study it thoroughly.

Ntabazalila said no date had, as yet, been set for the appearance.

Maboe's private life has been cast into the public spotlight after a video surfaced on social media last month, showing Maboe confronted by Muller over infidelity, and the presenter confessing to cheating.

Allegations of abuse have also been levelled at the presenter, an accusation he has denied.

Maboe, 34, has since been pulled by the TV show, Expresso, as well as from adverts hosted by insurance company, Outsurance, pending an investigation into his conduct.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Katlego Maboe due in court after allegedly breaching protection order set by ex Monique Muller
Monique's best friend on Katlego Maboe: ‘He’s not the guy you see on TV’
LETTERS | Along came social media to destroy a reputation
Read more on:
katlego maboecape townwestern capecourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 507 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2150 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1274 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.09
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(-0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.50)
Gold
1907.72
(+0.70)
Silver
24.18
(+0.52)
Platinum
871.99
(+1.79)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2280.01
(+3.33)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo