Katlehong kidnap rescue: EMPD female officer among five arrested

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • An EMPD officer and four others were arrested for the kidnapping of a Moulana two weeks ago.
  • Police rescued Tahseen Mateen Kardame from a house in Katlehong.
  • He was kidnapped on 12 November outside a hardware store in Benoni.

A plate with slices of brown bread, fried eggs and a spoon lay bare on top of a plastic chair inside the house where the kidnap victim, Moulana Tahseen Mateen Kardame, was rescued in Katlehong on Tuesday.

The modest meal is thought have been prepared for the man, who was kidnapped on 12 November in Benoni.

He was snatched outside his father's hardware franchise - but, on Tuesday, he was found, gagged, and underneath a bed in the main bedroom.

Crime Intelligence officers rounded up five people, including a female Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer.

Two were arrested on Monday, and three others on Tuesday at 189 Nkehli Street, Mngadi Section, in Katlehong.

The owner of the house, aged 70, was also arrested.

His wife, who could not be identified because her husband hasn't appeared in court yet, expressed disappointment over the arrest of the man she married over two decades ago.

"I wish there was a hole where I could hide. He has embarrassed me," she said. "My neighbours are going to look at me as if I was part of his shenanigans," she said.

The woman claimed that she moved out of the house in 2018 after they had marital problems.

"I have attempted on numerous occasions to come back home, and he refused. My husband loves money, partying, young girls and nice clothes. He was always in the company of young men. I always suspected that he was cheating on me.

Two weeks ago, he again prevented me from entering our house after my neighbours had informed me that something was happening in my house. I thought he was living with another woman.


"He asked me what I wanted from the house before chasing me away," she said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the EMPD officer and another individual were arrested on Monday at 23:00 in Daveyton and Springs.

Their arrest led police to the kidnap house in Katlehong, where Kardame was rescued.

"This was a significant success as far as kidnappings are concerned. This proves that our new multi-disciplinary intervention, which forms part of our 72-hour activation plan, is working.

"We hope that this will send a clear message to other potential kidnappers that it would be a matter of time before we find and arrest them."

Naidoo said police were also working on a strategy to prevent kidnappings. 

During the arrest, police investigators seized 15 cellphones, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a pistol and ammunition.

Naidoo said Kardame looked malnourished and was in a state of shock and stress when rescued. He also had problems with his blood pressure. 

He was quickly removed from the scene and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

"There were ransom demands that were made. However, we were able to rescue Kardame without any ransom paid," he said.

He said one of the arrested is alleged to be a notorious cash-in-transit robber, who is currently out on bail.

They are all expected to appear in court soon, with charges to include kidnapping and possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

