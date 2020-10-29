1h ago

Kaya FM boss still on leave as sex harassment, financial misconduct probe continues

Canny Maphanga
Kaya FM boss Greg Maloka.
Lucky Nxumalo
  • Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka is still on leave as investigations at the station proceed.
  • The station was rocked by allegations of financial misconduct, sexual harassment and favouritism.
  • It is unclear when the investigations will be finalised.

Kaya FM managing director (MD) Greg Maloka is still on leave as investigations continue into allegations of financial misconduct, sexual harassment and favouritism at the radio station.

Thebe Group CEO and Kaya FM board chairperson, Sizwe Mncwango, confirmed this to News24 on Wednesday. The Thebe Investment Corporation is a founding shareholder of Kaya FM.

It is unclear when the investigation will be finalised.

Mncwango said the complainants in the matter were receiving support.

"Wise4Afrika, a sanctuary for GBV, has provided support and the company has also appointed a psychologist to assist those who require counselling," he added.

This comes after the station was rocked with allegations of financial impropriety, sexual harassment and favouritism, levelled against senior staffers in August.

An anonymous letter addressed to Mncwango – which did the rounds on social media – contained allegations about the work environment at the Gauteng-based radio station.

In the letter, it was claimed, among other things, that several female staffers were sexually harassed and experienced inappropriate behaviour.

In addition, the unknown author of the said letter alleged that there was a misuse of company credit cards, bonuses without merit or in line with company policy, interest-free loans to a colleague, the use of company equipment for personal events, and an alleged in-office relationship that led to an environment of "favouritism", News24 previously reported.

Maloka voluntarily took leave and Kaya FM COO Linda Reddy has been acting as the MD since then.

