Kebby Maphatsoe funeral: Elderly woman hit by stray bullet mourners allegedly fired

An elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet, allegedly fired during the funeral of former Umkhonto we Sizwe leader Kebby Maphatsoe.

Mourners fired shots at the Westpark Cemetery on Sunday.

It is also alleged that they failed to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

An elderly woman who was hit by a stray bullet, allegedly fired at the funeral of former Umkhonto we Sizwe leader Kebby Maphatsoe on Sunday, has to spend the rest of her life with the bullet lodged in her leg because it can't be removed.

It is alleged that mourners fired bullets into the air at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, a short distance away from the Eeufees Oord Old Age Home where 76-year-old Margaret Holloway lives.

Her family said it was an AK47 bullet.

Holloway's daughter-in-law, Loni Holloway, said the incident happened at around 16:45 on Sunday.

"My mother was outside around her home, feeding birds with bread when she was hit. As she walked towards her kitchen door, she noticed that she was bleeding. She quickly phoned her sister before she collapsed.

"Her sister arrived, and she found her unconscious near the door. She was then taken by an ambulance to Helen Joseph Hospital," Loni said.

Loni added that police who were investigating the matter told them that Holloway was hit by an AK47 bullet, which was allegedly fired at Westpark Cemetery.

"Doctors at the hospital have told her that they can't remove the bullet in her leg. They said she would have to live with it. She is in pain and has asked [people] to continue praying for [her]. She will have to spend her life with the bullet," Loni said.

Loni's emotional husband, Lee Holloway, called on the police to arrest those who fired their guns into the air.

"What happened to our mother is negligence. How can people fire guns at a funeral? It is stupid. People should only fire blanks in the air.

"As a former soldier, a bullet fired from a rifle can travel a long distance in the air. The question is, what could have happened if the bullet hit my mother in the head. They could have killed her. My mother would have died for nothing.

"She was at a place where we thought she was safe. Someone must be held accountable, and my mother must be compensated," Lee said.

Holloway's neighbour, Anver Arnolds, 74, said the bullet could have hit anyone.

Arnolds said Holloway was lucky to be alive because the bullet could have struck her anywhere.

"She is fortunate that God has spared her life. I wish her strength. The law must act against those who fired shots during the funeral. They were reckless and must be punished," Arnolds added.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said they were investigating the alleged contravention of the Disaster Management Act after the number of mourners at the funeral exceeded what lockdown regulations allow.

"The funeral also exceeded the time it was allocated. We are also investigating cases of contravention of the Firearms Control Act, discharging of guns in a built-up area, malicious damage to property and attempted murder."

Naidoo added that during the funeral, a bullet hit the door of a house close to the cemetery.

No one has been arrested.

