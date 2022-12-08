1h ago

KeDezemba, boss! Ramaphosa 'gifts' South Africans an extra festive public holiday

Compiled by Nicole McCain
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 27 December 2022 a public holiday.
  • Tuesday, 27 December has been declared a public holiday.
  • The holiday is in lieu of Christmas Day, which falls on a Sunday.
  • South Africans are entitled to 12 public holidays a year, by law.

South Africans won't be short-changed on their public holidays this festive season.

This is because President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday, 27 December a public holiday to ensure citizens get the full 12 public holidays owed to them.

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday. Usually, that would see the Monday immediately after it declared a public holiday, but the existing public holiday on Monday, 26 December (the Day of Goodwill) has complicated matters.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: "If the holiday of Sunday, 25 December were to be moved to Monday, 26 December, this would cancel the holiday of 26 December or cause the two holidays – which are part of 12 paid public holidays annually – to overlap."

If they overlapped, South Africans would only have 11 public holidays, instead of the 12 promised in the Public Holidays Act.

"In view of the unique circumstances around the 2022 calendar, and to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices, President Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday, 27 December, as a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day," Magwenya said.

The public holidays for December 2022 will be:

  • Friday, 16 December (Day of Reconciliation)
  • Sunday, 25 December (Christmas Day)
  • Monday, 26 December (Day of Goodwill)
  • Tuesday, 27 December (in lieu of Christmas Day)


