Kelly Khumalo called by one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

A police officer revealed that one of the men arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder had two cellphone conversations with Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The witness told the court that the first call lasted about two minutes.

He testified that the last call made 11 days before Meyiwa was killed was just more than a minute.

Senzo Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, was called by one of the men accused of the soccer star's murder before his death, a police officer told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The State's fourth witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is based at the national cold case unit, is employed as a data analyst and investigation officer.

He analysed cellphone data records of people who were with Meyiwa on the night he was killed.

Steyn dropped the bombshell that he found two records of phone calls to one of Khumalo's cellphones from a number linked to accused Fisokuhle Ntuli, sometime in August 2014, just two months before Meyiwa was gunned down.

READ | Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer zooms in on alleged contradictions in State witnesses' testimony

The other call was made on 15 October 2014, 11 days before he was killed.

Ntuli, Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

According to Steyn, the first call lasted almost two minutes, and the second was just more than a minute.

"During my analysis, I discovered that Kelly Khumalo with the number ... received a call from Fisokuhle Ntuli with the number...."





Steyn told the court he managed to link the numbers by drawing up profiles on all the targets and suspects.

The prosecutor this week told the court Khumalo was not on its witness list. One of the defence lawyers, advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, told the court he intended to call Khumalo to testify.

The trial resumes on Friday, and Steyn will continue to give testimony.



