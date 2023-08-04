1h ago

Kelly Khumalo had Senzo Meyiwa's ID when a SIM swap was done on his number a day after his murder, court hears

Belinda Pheto
Senzo Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, testified that that when a SIM swap was done on Meyiwa's phone, his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo had his ID.
  • Mthokozisi Thwala told the court he was shocked to hear a SIM swap was done on Senzo Meyiwa's cellphone, a day after he was killed.
  • He said he didn't want to venture into any comments regarding the nature of Meyiwa's relationship with Kelly Khumalo.
  • The trial continues on Monday with a new witness on the stand.

Senzo Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, told the Gauteng High Court on Friday that when a SIM swap was done on Meyiwa's phone, his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo had his identity document.

Thwala is a witness in the trial of five men accused of killing the former football star, and on Friday, he faced grilling from the defence as they cross-examined him.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube,  Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo for Ntuli asked Thwala if he knew a SIM swap was done on Meyiwa's phone.

Mshololo was referring to the testimony of a State witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who told the court a SIM swap was done on Meyiwa's cellphone number a day after he was killed.

Steyn is employed as a data analyst and investigations officer in the police's National Cold Case Investigative Unit. He was called to give expert analysis of the cellphone records.

During his testimony, Steyn told the court the person who managed to do the SIM swap could have had Meyiwa's identity document.

Steyn told the court that after the SIM swap was done, eight calls were made from the new number to Kelly Khumalo's cellphone.

Thwala told the court he was perturbed to hear that a SIM swap was done and said he was unaware of it.

According to Thwala's testimony, Khumalo had Meyiwa's identity document until 28 October 2014, while Steyn told the court the SIM swap was done on 27 October.

Thwala said:

Senzo’s sister called me a day after he was shot to ask if I had his ID. I said no, and she then asked that I look for it. I asked Kelly for the ID, but she refused and told me she would only give the ID to Senzo's brother and father.

While he was also probed on the nature of the relationship between Meyiwa and Khumalo, Thwala told the court he would not comment on that as he doesn’t want to be viewed in a bad light.

Mshololo also asked Thwala if he had pointed out anyone during the identity parades, and he said he hadn't.

Mshololo put it to Thwala that he could not point out anyone because he had consumed alcohol on the night of Meyiwa's murder.

Thwala said he had only consumed two small cans of cider and was not necessarily drunk, and he could see clearly what was happening.

The trial continues on Monday with a new witness on the stand.

