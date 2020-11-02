35m ago

add bookmark

Kelly Khumalo not implicated or charged in Senzo Meyiwa's murder - lawyer

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Photo: Supplied by Showmax
  • Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, said she had not been formally charged or implicated in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
  • She added Khumalo had been subject to years of innuendo and harassment.
  • Moonsamy said the family was going through a difficult time as 1 November was the anniversary of Meyiwa's funeral.

The lawyer representing Kelly Khumalo said on Sunday she has not been formally charged or implicated in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

"We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect," said her lawyer, Magadelene Moonsamy, in a statement.

She added Khumalo had noted the development and wanted to act in the best interest of the daughter she had with Meyiwa.

Moonsamy said it was a sad time for Khumalo as Meyiwa's funeral was held on 1 November 2014.

"We note that the so-called 'leaked document', has been leaked with malicious intentions and urge that neither individual nor other parties interrupt in the process of the investigation being undertaken by the police.

"We further note that our client has been subject to years of harassment and innuendos regarding this matter."

READ | Leaked document reveals Kelly Khumalo's cellphone records must be obtained in probe

Moonsamy said Khumalo remained committed to her music.

"She has remained resilient and committed to her contribution to the discourse of contributing to the development and excellence in the South African music industry as a national asset.

"Our client appreciates the South African public, including the continent and the world, for their continued support and strength provided to her and her children at this trying time. The immensity of your strength and love is invaluable."

News24 reported cellphone records of actress and musician Khumalo might be obtained as part of the investigation into the 2014 murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Meyiwa.

This was revealed in a document mistakenly leaked, along with a copy of the charge sheet, on 27 October when five men accused of the murder appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court.

The document formed part of a communication between investigating officers in the case and it stated that cellphone communication between the various accused before, during or after the crime must be established, along with tower locations.

ALSO READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder: Cops probe social media texts which may lead to alleged mastermind - report

The document also stated: "Cellphone records of Ms Kelly Khumalo indicating her communication with the accused must be obtained, as previously indicated."

The document further indicated it was also previously mentioned there was a person who lent money to Khumalo and stated a statement must be obtained from the lender.

But it emerged during court proceedings the information should not have been made public.

Reacting to the blunder, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: "The document went out with the charge sheet. It was a mistake. It is a document between members of the team; they were talking to each in terms of how do they advance the case and some of the things they need clarified.

"It's something that really shouldn't be in the public domain. The plea was that if members [of the media] can understand, but it happened [the leak]…"

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Bheki Cele says there's 'much more to come'
Is cover-up behind delay in Senzo Meyiwa murder case? – report
Mandy Wiener | Senzo Meyiwa case spectacle exposes public's lack of confidence in law enforcement
Read more on:
kelly khumalosenzo meyiwagautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 270 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
53% - 1047 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
34% - 671 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.22
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
18.89
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.36)
Gold
1881.34
(+0.25)
Silver
23.89
(+2.02)
Platinum
846.00
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
36.86
(0.00)
Palladium
2237.36
(+1.52)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo