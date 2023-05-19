Kelly Khumalo's sister says she could not recall police number on night Meyiwa was shot

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued on Friday with witness Zandi Khumalo giving her evidence in chief.

Khumalo testified that after Meyiwa was shot, she wanted to call police but could not recall the phone number.

She then ran to neighbours who allegedly could not alert law enforcement either.

After former soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot, Zandie Khumalo had the presence of mind to call the police, but could not recall the number. She then asked neighbours, who she says reacted hysterically.



Khumalo, the sister of Kelly Khumalo, who was dating Meyiwa, continued giving testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday in the trial of the five men accused of murdering the soccer star.

Khumalo was one of the people in the Vosloorus house on the evening that Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

After discovering that Meyiwa had been shot, Khumalo said she grabbed her cellphone, which she had hidden when two intruders allegedly entered the house.

This was after the two intruders are said to have fled the scene with one cellphone.

Khumalo testified:

I took my cellphone, given the fact that I was shocked and nervous during that time I couldn't even recall a number that I could punch into the cellphone.

Khumalo explained that she wanted to call 10111 (police) but had a mental block.



However, as frantic as she said she was, Khumalo left the house and went to neighbours to ask for help.

Khumalo said she went to Maggie Phiri's house across the road. She said Phiri was her mother's friend. Phiri's niece Nthabiseng was also there, speaking to a motorist, Khumalo testified.

"I entered the premises through the gate, screamed at her and said Mam Phiri please phone call the police and the ambulance."

She then asked me what happened, I relayed to her that intruders came into the house and shot at Senzo. That's when she started panicking.

Khumalo said that Phiri said she could not call police or an ambulance as she could not think straight.



Phiri then allegedly called Nthabiseng to call for help.

"She [Nthabiseng] was also screaming, went hysterical, put her hands on her head," Khumalo said.

"Then I realised that given these circumstances, one is not going to get any help and I went back home."

The trial continues.



