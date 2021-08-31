44m ago

Kenny Kunene relaunches news site as Africa News Global, with Cabinet ministers in attendance

accreditation
Compiled by Alex Mitchley
Kenny Kunene. (Gallo Images)
  • Businessman Kenny Kunene has relaunched his website.
  • The website claims to provide an alternative narrative to mainstream media.
  • Kunene, who had previously dipped his feet into politics, said there would be no interference in the publication's editorial department. 

Africa News24-7, which is co-owned by businessman and former secretary-general of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has been relaunched as Africa News Global, which aims to provide an "alternative narrative to the mainstream media".

According to an article on its website, the online news publication was relaunched last Thursday. 

Africa News 24-7 was founded in November 2017. 

Kunene told News24 that it was a brainchild of former Citizen and Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, who convinced him as a funder about the relevance and impact of online news.

"The vision was and still remains to provide an alternative narrative to the mainstream media which has clearly abandoned the media's role of informing readers truthfully, objectively, and without fear or favour." 

He said it was also to "provide a voice to the voiceless in an environment where the mainstream media has chosen sides and has allowed itself to be captured by a dominant faction of the ruling party, resulting in agenda-driven reporting that we are witnessing today".

"Africa News Global will play an important role of being a trusted source of news in an environment where readers are losing trust in mainstream media because of biased and politically motivated reporting."

He said the news site would play a critical role in the current media landscape through honest, accurate and unbiased reporting "whose sole aim is to gather and disseminate news truthfully, honestly, objectively and without fear or favour".

Kunene, who has previously dipped his feet into politics, said there would be no interference in the publication's editorial content. 

Unlike media owners in this country, I will respect the editorial independence of the publication. I will play no role at all in determining its content, which is the sole prerogative of the editor.

Motale, with over 20 years of experience in journalism, had been appointed as the editor and would lead a young team of writers, Kunene said. 

"We have also partnered with local and international news providers for more local and international content."

According to the website, the relaunch was attended by several ministers and other prominent figures in South Africa's political landscape. 

Kunene said this was to demonstrate their commitment to unbiased reporting, as an invitation was extended to leaders of all political parties.

"Those in attendance, including several from the ruling party, were given an opportunity to speak. Among these were Patriotic Alliance chief whip at City of Joburg, Deputy Pastor Ashley Sauls; Minister in the Presidency responsible for Intelligence Zizi Kodwa, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu; Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle; ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula; spokesperson of President Jacob Zuma Foundation and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus."

