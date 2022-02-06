KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested

A Grade 11 KES pupil was stabbed to death outside Madison Avenue nightclub on Saturday night.

He was allegedly stabbed by an 18-year-old boy who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

The nightclub has since released a statement on Facebook detailing events prior to the pupil's stabbing.

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed to death in Sandton on Saturday night.

The incident took place outside Madison Avenue nightclub in Wessel Road at around 22:30

The 17-year-old victim, who was a Grade 11 pupil at KES, was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene at 22:45 … to find the teenager lying in the street with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

"He, unfortunately, showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

"Police were called to a scene at Wessels Road. On arrival, they found paramedics who had just certified a 17-year-old … dead after he was found with a stab wound," added Masondo.

"Witnesses pointed [out] the suspect at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with murder."

He said the motive for the murder was still unclear and investigations were underway.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KES acknowledged the incident on its Facebook page, writing:

The school and Red community mourns this senseless loss of life, the Red Family will miss you dearly!

"Our condolences, prayers and support go out to the entire family and many members of the Red Family. You will forever be a son of this place."

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the nightclub said the pupil, whose name is known to News24, was in involved in a fight in the parking lot and that a security guard had intervened.

The situation was normalised and the deceased left the area, walking out of the car park and down the road, said the nightclub.

"We then believed the situation was contained. Approximately 15 minutes later, reports that an individual arrived [he had not previously been in the venue] who [then] confronted him about 70m from our car park entrance.

"What followed was an attack and the deceased was stabbed. Venue owner, security, police and emergency services were on scene to assist.

"The suspect was detained and is now in police custody. Even though, the crime scene was a fair distance from the venue, multiple emergency vehicles and personnel were on the scene, and as it may seem insensitive, it was decided, not to close the venue, as this exit of people would make the difficult situation even worse."

It added a knife was found on the deceased, which was removed.

"We have subsequently learned from a close friend of the deceased that he used a fake ID to gain entry to the venue earlier in the evening.

"While there is a suspect is in custody, this doesn't take away from the tragic event of last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased's family and friends whom we have spoken to already, offering our support, condolence and shared heartache.

"We understand the anguish that many of you are feeling, but we ask for calm and sensitivity in this difficult time for the sake of the family. May we all remember the deceased and his loved ones. Our love and prayers go out to everyone, especially two families who will never be the same again."

