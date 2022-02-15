1h ago

KES pupil stabbing: Alleged killer granted R3 000 bail, ordered to deactivate social media accounts

Iavan Pijoos
Dante Liang, accused of stabbing KES pupil Hlompho Mbetse to death outside a nightclub in Sandton, was granted R3 000 bail.
Iavan Pijoos, News24

The 18-year-old accused of killing a King Edward VII School (KES) Grade 11 pupil was granted bail in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. 

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff granted Dante Kade Liang bail of R3 000.

READ | KES pupil stabbing: Magistrate slams defence lawyer for no-show in court

Liang is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Hlompo Mbetse to death outside Madison Avenue, a nightclub in Rivonia, Sandton, two weeks ago.

The bail conditions prevent Liang from having any direct contact with witnesses. He was also ordered to deactivate all his social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Liang is also not allowed to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 22 April.

