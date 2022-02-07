17m ago

KES pupil stabbing: Madison Avenue nightclub claims underage patrons use fake IDs to gain entry

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Madison Avenue pub in Rivonia, near where a pupil was stabbed to death.
  • The nightclub is close to where an 18-year-old allegedly killed a Grade 11 pupil.
  • Madison Avenue claims no underage patrons are allowed access.
  • But minors apparently use fake identity documents to gain entry and consume liquor. 

"Our age policy is strictly over 18. It is strictly enforced."

The management of Madison Avenue nightclub, outside of which a King Edward VII School (KES) Grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death, allegedly by an 18-year-old, claims it enforces the law.

Madison Avenue is situated in Rivonia, north of Johannesburg.

Marketing and events manager at Madison Avenue, Kim Grieve, said no underage people are allowed to enter the place.

On Saturday, Hlompho Mbetse, 17, was stabbed to death outside Madison Avenue.

Grieve said:

We do not want anyone underage at our venue. But, with the latest technology, fake IDs are increasingly difficult to identify. We have urgently asked the police for assistance to assess ways to detect fake IDs. We believe our security guards acted correctly and promptly. The venue and parking lot are adequately secured.

She continued: "We will immediately provide trained security guards on the roads surrounding the venue. We will add more guards and car patrols to secure areas where this tragedy occurred."

Grieve refused to comment on allegations that bouncers reacted late to the fatal incident - and that it took an hour for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.

"We would like to answer further questions, but we have spoken with Mbetse's father this morning. He has asked us not to make further statements to the media about his son.

Hlompho Mbetse
Hlompho Mbetse.
Facebook Facebook

"This is also an ongoing police investigation. We do not want to comment on specifics. Our deepest condolences are with Mbetse's family and friends," Grieve said.

The school declined to comment on the matter.

However, it released a statement on Facebook, which was flooded with messages of support.

"It is with great sadness that King Edward VII School learned this morning of the tragic passing of our brother, Hlompho Mbetse, (Grade 11), fondly known as CJ. The school and red community mourn this senseless loss of life. The Red Family will miss you dearly!

Our condolences, prayers and support go out to the entire Mbetse family and many Red Family members. You will forever be a son of this place," the school said.

The accused, Dante Kade Liang, appeared briefly in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder.

Liang, 18, is expected back in court on 14 February for a bail application. 

