KES pupil stabbing: Magistrate slams defence lawyer for no-show in court

A lawyer for the teen accused of stabbing a KES pupil to death angered the magistrate by failing to show up in court.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff said the lawyer was holding the court hostage, and postponed the case.



Dante Liang is accused of stabbing King Edward VII School pupil Hlompho Mbetse.

A magistrate has lambasted a lawyer representing the 18-year-old accused of killing a King Edward VII School (KES) Grade 11 pupil, saying he was disrespectful.



Magistrate Rennie Boshoff was angered by the absence of the lawyer representing Dante Kade Liang, 18, charged with the murder of Hlompho Mbetse.

"He (lawyer) is not showing respect to this court. He is holding the court hostage. I tried accommodating him, and he is not here. I'm ready and he is not here.

"Why is it difficult for him to show respect to the court? I have matters that must be concluded. I'm giving him five minutes and if he is not here, I'm postponing this case. He is not respecting this court," Boshoff said in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned for a few minutes in the hope that Liang’s lawyer would arrive.

Boshoff later asked prosecutor Godfrey Maphiri to postpone Liang’s case when the lawyer was a no-show.

"Where is your lawyer? Why is he not in court? Do you even know who represents you?" Boshoff asked Liang.

READ | KES pupil stabbing: Madison Avenue nightclub claims underage patrons use fake IDs to gain entry

Liang replied that he didn’t know where his lawyer was.

"I am sorry. I have to postpone your case. I have old matters that must be finalised today. I also have a trial that started in 2020. Your lawyer is holding this court hostage. This court starts at 09:00," Boshoff said.

Liang is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Mbetse, 17, at Madison Avenue, a nightclub in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Last week, the nightclub disputed claims that it allowed minors entry.



Liang is expected back in court on Tuesday.

