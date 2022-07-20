1h ago

Kestell farm murders: Free State premier calls accused 'animals'

Iavan Pijoos
  • Two men accused of killing seven people on a Free State farm appeared in the Kestell Magistrate's Court.
  • Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela attended the proceedings.
  • She described the accused, Kamohelo Motankisi and Lerato Selepe, as "animals".

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela said the murder of seven people on a farm in Kestell in the Free State "deeply shocked" her.

"It is bad what these young boys have done. Our wish is they must not even get bail and they must just go to jail forever. 

"They are not human beings. They are animals," Ntombela said.

She was speaking outside the Kestell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where Kamohelo Motankisi, 34, and Lerato Selepe, 22, appeared in connection with the murders.

The premier was accompanied by Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality Mayor Connie Msibi and local councillor, Mahlola Mokoena.

A large group of disgruntled community members sang songs outside the court and demanded that the accused be denied bail.

Motankisi and Selepe face 12 charges, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, rape, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

They are accused of killing Sesi Smit, her son Rhudie Binta, 17, and her five employees - Nokuva Monareng, Nomasonto Zulu, Nomasotsha Maduna, Kgodu Moloi and Lerato Moloi - at Lismore Farm in Kestell on Friday.

The accused were arrested in Bohlokong, allegedly while in possession of a shotgun and pellet gun.

Their lawyer, Puseletso Tsausa, told the court that they would abandon their bail application. 

Shortly after the matter was postponed to 14 September, Ntombela said: "They are young and it is the end of their futures. It means the rest of their lives, they are going to spend it in jail. 

"For them to... rape older women and end up killing them... I'm just wondering why? Was it really necessary? 

"It is madness... I want to appeal to women that we must stick together. We must unite. We must support each other," Ntombela said.

She added:

I also want to talk to real men. You can see that we are in trouble. Be with us and protect us.

Ntombela said the affected families would be sent for counselling. 

She said they were told that the families could not afford to bury the victims.

"Government is going to take over and arrange for a mass funeral," she said.


