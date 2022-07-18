Kestell farm murders: State tells court accused intend to plead guilty

Kamohelo Motankisi, 34, and Lerato Selepe, 22 appeared in court for the murder of seven people who were found dead on a Free State farm.

They are also accused of raping some of the victims.

Both men told the court they intended to apply for bail.

Two men accused of murdering seven people on a farm in Kestell in the Free State allegedly confessed to the crimes and made point outs to police, the Kestell Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Ntai Letaba told the court that Kamohelo Motankisi, 34, and Lerato Selepe, 22, wanted the case to be resolved as speedily as possible and intended to plead guilty.

Motankisi and Selepe face 12 charges, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, rape and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

When the rape charge was read out in court, Motankisi lowered his head, wept and used his hoodie to wipe his wipe his tears.

The pair were cuffed together when they attended court and only had socks on their feet.

READ | Police deploy maximum resources after seven murdered on a farm outside Kestell

Magistrate Thea Bekker ordered that their previous convictions not be made public until their legal representatives are present in court. Both men opted to be represented by Legal Aid.

Both accused objected to the filming of the proceedings.

They told the court that they intended to apply for bail but would wait until their legal representative was present.

Letaba told the court the State had a strong case and that it intended to object to the men's bail application.

Iavan Pijoos

The accused were arrested shortly after Sesi Smit, her son Rhudi Binta, 17, and her five employees - Nokuva Monareng, Nomasonto Zulu, Nomasotsha Maduna, Kgodu Moloi and Lerato Moloi - were killed at Lismore Farm in Kestell on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele previously described the scene as "bloody" and said three bodies were found in one room. Rhudi's body was found in a room upstairs.

Makhele said some bodies had visible gunshot wounds and others had stab wounds.

READ | Farmer in shock after wife, stepson, workers killed in attack

The accused were arrested in Bohlokong, allegedly while in possession of a shotgun and pellet gun.

The case was postponed to Wednesday.

Motankisi and Selepe will be held at a prison in Bethlehem for safety reasons.