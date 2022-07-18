1h ago

Kestell killings: 'Hand them over' so we can 'deal with them' - residents furious over farm murders

  • Seven people were killed on a farm in the Free State last week.
  • Two men arrested in connection with the murders are due to appear in court on Monday.
  • Kestell residents have been left angered by the killings.

The community of Kestell in the Free State has been left angered by the murders of seven people on a local farm, even calling for the two accused to be handed over so that they can "deal with them".

A large group of disgruntled residents gathered outside the town’s court where the two accused are due to appear on Monday. 

The group sang songs and held placards which read "Hang them" and "Kill them". 

"What happened is very cruel and we feel that they should hand [the accused] over to the community, and the community will deal with them. 

"They don’t even have to lock them up. I have no sympathy. They must give them to us, they must feel what those [victims] felt," resident Magda Snyman said. 

The two men were arrested shortly after Sesi Smit, her teenage son Rudy Binda, and five of her employees were killed at Smit's Lismore farm in Kestell on Friday. 

Kestell community members gathered in crowd
Disgruntled Kestell community members gathered outside the town's court on Monday, 18 July 2022.
News24 PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos/News24

"We are very angry about what happened here. We are [a] very small community and we all knew Sesi very well. She was one of the most loving people and her child was [at] school with ours," Snyman said. 

The victims were aged between 17 and 53.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, previously described the scene as "bloody", adding that three bodies had been found in one room. 

Makhele said some bodies had visible gunshot wounds, while others had stab wounds. 

He said: 

Walking into the house, you are met with a bloodbath.

The two suspects, aged 22 and 32, were arrested in Bohlokong. They were found in possession of a shotgun and pellet gun. 

"I feel very bad about what happened here. I even wish to kill those people who did this, because they did they a very terrible thing," resident Patrick Radebe said. 

"They didn’t look for money, they were looking for lives. The police should hand them over to us, so that we [can] deal with them. They must rot in jail and throw away the keys," he said.

