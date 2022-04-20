Key by-elections could lead to a power shift for ANC and DA in Western Cape, Northern Cape

The ANC is trying to hold on to a seat in the Phokwane Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and faces tough competition from a former member and mayor.

The DA is fighting to salvage its slim majority in the Witzenberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

These could lead to a power shift.

Two crucial by-elections affecting the ANC and DA in the Western Cape and Northern Cape could lead to a critical shift in control in two politically volatile municipalities.

On Wednesday, several by-elections were scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, the DA is trying to hold on to a seat in the Witzenberg Local Municipality - a council it runs with a majority. The party won after a vote recount in December, shortly after the municipal elections.

On Wednesday, elections and data monitoring expert Wayne Sussman told News24 that Witzenberg was always an unstable environment for a majority government.

This would make it tough for the DA, which faces opposition from GOOD, the EFF and the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa).

"Witzenberg has always been a competitive municipality in the Western Cape. The DA did not have a majority there in 2016. It is a complicated municipality with a DA mayor, but their grip on power could come undone if the ANC or GOOD or Icosa manages a seat from the DA. The DA won that seat by only 10 percentage points, and therefore a lot of opposition parties had a fair chance. If the DA loses the ward, the ANC will still need to cobble together a coalition," he said.

Northern Cape

In the Northern Cape, the Phokwane Local Municipality could be pivotal for the ANC.

The EFF is fielding Lebogang Tumodi, who was removed as mayor by the ANC after a hearing.

The new EFF member, with a popularity base, could garner enough votes and help to provide an opportunity for the party to form a coalition with other political parties.

"Before the 2021 local government elections, we had rerun because the council collapsed. The ANC held on to its majority in the 2021 local government elections, and they won every ward. In this by-election, you have a fascinating case of the EFF fielding a high-profile candidate who is the former ANC mayor. This is significant for the EFF, and they did very well in the area during the local government elections. If the ANC loses a seat, the EFF could go with other parties, [such as the] DA and the Freedom Front Plus, and form a coalition," Sussman said.

Election results are expected later on Wednesday.

