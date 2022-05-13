Kgomotso Diale murder: Case postponed to verify whether the accused are in the country legally

The State asked for time to verify the status of two men accused of killing Kgomotso Diale.

Diale was killed near the Chicken Farm informal settlement.

Two men were arrested - a third was killed during a shootout with police.

The prosecution has asked for time to verify the status of two men accused of killing Soweto resident, Kgomotso Diale.



The State wants to know whether Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, are in the country legally.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they also want to ascertain if there are any pending cases or previous convictions.

Molapo and Ngoanapudi appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The two were arrested after Diale was gunned down near the Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.

On 18 April, a group of Pimville residents, including Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, went to the informal settlement, suspecting that its residents were behind the stealing of cables.

Residents complained about continuous blackouts, which were allegedly caused by cable theft.

It is alleged that three men, armed with rifles, alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at the residents.

Diale and four other people were wounded. Diale subsequently died. The fatal incident led to Police Minister Bheki Cele visiting Pimville, where residents vented their anger.

Angry residents complained about the failure of police to act against those stealing cables.

They complained that the thieves were from the informal settlement and vowed to take the law into their own hands.



Molapo and Ngoanapudi were arrested in Dlamini, Soweto, on 21 April.

Arrested

Before their arrest, a man, who was in their company, was killed during a shootout with police.



Police later recovered two firearms and ammunition.



Molapo and Ngoanapudi face two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and two counts of being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They are expected back in court on 29 June.